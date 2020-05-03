Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Some Serie A Players Prepare To Resume Training

Updated: 03 May 2020 09:37 IST

Serie A clubs unanimously voted on Friday to finish the 2019-20 season -- suspended since March 9 with Juventus leading Lazio by a point.

Some Serie A Players Prepare To Resume Training
Players from several Italian football clubs are on course to resume individual training. (File) © AFP

Players from several Italian football clubs were on course to resume individual training as the Mediterranean country prepared to gradually roll back its coronavirus lockdown. The Italian government has been feuding for weeks with individual regions about which activities will be allowed when the nation begins to emerge from an economically crippling lockdown on Monday. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is lifting Italians' stay-at-home orders and permitting restaurants to resume takeout service next week.

But Conte has delayed announcing a restart to the Serie A season for fear of another spike in contagions for a disease that has officially killed 28,710 in Italy -- second only to the United States.

Conte is only allowing clubs to resume team training on May 18.

Several regions that have avoided the worst of the outbreak say they will use a loophole to individual players to start training on Monday.

The voluntary sessions will affect teams such as Napoli in the south and the central Emilia-Romagna region's Bologna.

Parma announced they will open their facilities next week for use by their squad members

Rome's Lazio have also voiced plans to resume individual training at their sport centre.

But rules published by Sassuolo made clear that none of their coaches or other staff will be involved in the sessions.

Up to six players on an open pitch at a time will be allowed and they will be barred from using the changing rooms to minimise the threat of contagion.

Serie A clubs unanimously voted on Friday to finish the 2019-20 season -- suspended since March 9 with Juventus leading Lazio by a point.

But Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora noted this week the chances of a restart were "increasingly narrow".

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Parma Parma Lazio Lazio Juventus Juventus Sassuolo Sassuolo Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Players from several Serie A clubs on course to start individual training
  • Italy preparing to gradually roll back its coronavirus lockdown
  • Serie A clubs unanimously voted on Friday to finish the 2019-20 season
Related Articles
Serie A: Antonio Conte Takes Inter Milan To Hometown Lecce As Juventus Host Parma
Serie A: Antonio Conte Takes Inter Milan To Hometown Lecce As Juventus Host Parma
Serie A: Inter Milan Let Juventus Off The Hook As Tired Cristiano Ronaldo Stays Home
Serie A: Inter Milan Let Juventus Off The Hook As Tired Cristiano Ronaldo Stays Home
Serie A: Giorgio Chiellini Gets Juventus Off The Mark
Serie A: Giorgio Chiellini Gets Juventus Off The Mark
Parma Club President Giampiero Manenti Arrested for Money Laundering
Parma Club President Giampiero Manenti Arrested for Money Laundering
Serie A: Juventus Rout Parma 7-0 to Claim Biggest League Win in 31 Years
Serie A: Juventus Rout Parma 7-0 to Claim Biggest League Win in 31 Years
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.