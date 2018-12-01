I-League: Shillong Lajong FC Host Neroca FC In Search Of Second Win Of Tournament

Shillong Lajong FC will host Neroca FC in an I-League game on Sunday. Both team, who have recorded only one win in the tournament, will be eyeing a change of fortunes. Shillong Lajong are currently placed 10 on the I-League table with four points, while Neroca FC are placed 7th with five points. So far in the tournament, Shillong Lajong have played entertaining football, creating problems for all their opponents, but unfortunately, their finishing haven't been great. However, the positives from their attacking game have been that six different players have contributed to the eight goals that they have scored so far from their six games.

Phrangki Buam and Naorem Singh are the only two to have scored a couple for Shillong Lajong.

However, a major concern for head coach Alison Kharsyntiew would be to organise his defence which hasn't been in great shape so far in this season.

Defensive lapses have resulted in Shillong Lajong conceding 14 goals in six matches.

"The problem is that we have conceded 14 goals which were just because of silly mistakes. We have to work on those mistakes and we're doing so. The boys have shown improvements and we'll continue doing so," said Kharsyntiew.

Neroca FC, who are travelling to Shillong on the back of a 2-1 loss to table-toppers Chennai City FC, will be eager to register their second win of the tournament.

Neroca FC, who had a super run last season finishing second in the I-League, have been struggling this season.

The visitors have scored only four goals from five games, while conceding five.

Nigerian Felix Chidi has two goals in his kitty while Eduardo and Subash Singh have a goal each to their names.

Neroca head coach Manuel Fraile would look to exploit the weak defence line of Shillong Lajong and use his strike force to full in order to secure a win.

"To be honest, we, at this moment, are growing up as a team. We are working hard and the players need to enjoy football. We are positive about getting a win tomorrow and we just need to keep our focus throughout and execute the plans on the pitch," said Fraile.

A win for either can help the teams climb up a few positions but a defeat for Neroca would trigger a steep fall on the points table.

