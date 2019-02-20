 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Sami Khedira Sidelined For Over A Month With Irregular Heartbeat: Reports

Updated: 20 February 2019 18:10 IST

Former World Cup winner Sami Khedira has been ruled out of Wednesday's Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid.

Sami Khedira Sidelined For Over A Month With Irregular Heartbeat: Reports
Sami Khedira could be sidelined for over a month. © Twitter

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira could be out of action for over a month while he undergoes treatment after being diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat, according to reports in Italy on Wednesday. Former World Cup winner Khedira has been ruled out of Wednesday's Champions League tie at Atletico Madrid because of atrial arrhythmia. The condition causes an irregular and fast heart rate and can result in dizziness, shortness of breath and tiredness. Khedira had suddenly felt his heart beat faster in training on Tuesday and immediately went for treatment. 

"Sami Khedira is out of the squad, he stayed in Turin to undergo further tests," said coach Massimiliano Allegri. "He's an important player for us with good international experience."

The 31-year-old could be sidelined for between 30 to 40 days, according to sports dailies Gazzetta and Corriere Dello Sport.

Arsenal defender Stephan Lichsteiner suffered from the same condition when playing for Juventus at the end of 2015 and was out for a month before returning to action.

Khedira has been struggling with a variety of health issues this season, and has played just nine league games and 15 matches in total.

He suffered a thigh injury in September which ruled him out for five weeks and then hurt his ankle on his return in November.

Comments
Topics : Sami Khedira Juventus Atletico Madrid Football Cristiano Ronaldo
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sami Khedira has been diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat
  • He will miss Juventus' Champions League match against Atletico Madrid
  • Khedira also suffered a thigh injury in September
Related Articles
Cristiano Ronaldo Set For Serie A Debut Amid Sombre Backdrop In Italy
Cristiano Ronaldo Set For Serie A Debut Amid Sombre Backdrop In Italy
Euro 2016: Buoyed by Brazil
Euro 2016: Buoyed by Brazil's 7-1 Rout, Germany Await French Challenge
Euro 2016: Injury-Hit Germany Ready to Face France in Semis, Says Coach Joachim Loew
Euro 2016: Injury-Hit Germany Ready to Face France in Semis, Says Coach Joachim Loew
Germany
Germany's Mario Gomez Out of Euro 2016; Khedira, Schweinsteiger Doubtful
Euro 2016: Mats Hummels To Miss Semi-Final Clash For Germany
Euro 2016: Mats Hummels To Miss Semi-Final Clash For Germany
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.