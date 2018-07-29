 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Say I'm Your No.1: Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon Faces Fight At Paris Saint-Germain

Updated: 29 July 2018 17:28 IST

Gianluigi Buffon has not had the easiest of starts with PSG, shipping four goals in his first two friendly appearances against Bayern Munich and Arsenal.

Say I
Gianluigi Buffon has not had the easiest of starts with Paris Saint-Germain. © Twitter

Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon has a fight on his hands for the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper's shirt as coach Thomas Tuchel revealed he had not yet decided who was his number one. Buffon has made his first move abroad at the age of 40 but faces stiff competition at the French club, which shares his ambition of a first Champions League title. Tuchel has an embarrassment of goalkeeping riches including Alphonse Areola, a member of France's World Cup-winning squad, German international Kevin Trapp, Sebastien Cibois and Remy Descamps.

"He's (Buffon) not afraid to fight for his place, Kevin and Alphonse are not afraid to fight for their place," Tuchel said in Singapore, ahead of Monday's friendly with Atletico Madrid.

"This is the kind of competition that I would love to have in every other position."

The German added: "This is a situation we need to handle relaxed but clearly. When everybody is there and everybody has shown up and everybody is healthy at the top level, then it's time to decide."

Buffon has not had the easiest of starts with PSG, shipping four goals in his first two friendly appearances against Bayern Munich and Arsenal.

Buffon, who clocked up 656 appearances in 17 years at Juventus, insisted he never expected simply to be handed a starting spot.

"In 24 years of my career, nobody has ever told me that I had the number one shirt by right. It's come through hard training and being selected based on merit," he said.

"So I'll continue to do that and also work towards developing the other goalkeepers in the squad."

The 2006 World Cup-winner also denied that the chance of winning an elusive Champions League title was the main motivation behind his move to PSG on a one-year deal.

"This decision was made so I could continue... to play at the top level," he said.

"I've always been excited by the thought of a challenge abroad, a challenge as ambitious and important as this one at Paris.

"I think after 40 years in Italy, a change will be good for me from a personal point of view as well as a professional one."

Comments
Topics : Paris SG Gianluigi Buffon Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Gianluigi Buffon has not had the easiest of starts with PSG
  • Gianluigi Buffon is not afraid to fight for his place, said Thomas Tuchel
  • Gianluigi Buffon clocked up 656 appearances in 17 years at Juventus
Related Articles
Say I
Say I'm Your No.1: Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon Faces Fight At Paris Saint-Germain
Gianluigi Buffon Joins Paris Saint-Germain
Gianluigi Buffon Joins Paris Saint-Germain
Gianluigi Buffon Arrives In France For Paris Saint-Germain Medical
Gianluigi Buffon Arrives In France For Paris Saint-Germain Medical
FIFA World Cup: Gianluigi Buffon, Alexis Sanchez Headline Big Names To Miss World Cup
FIFA World Cup: Gianluigi Buffon, Alexis Sanchez Headline Big Names To Miss World Cup
Gianluigi Buffon Bids Tearful Farewell To Juventus
Gianluigi Buffon Bids Tearful Farewell To Juventus
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.