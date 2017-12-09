 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

Ryan Giggs Declares Interest In Wales Job

Updated: 09 December 2017 20:00 IST

Ryan Giggs scored 12 goals in 64 appearances for Wales spread over 16 years between 1991 and 2007 and said he would love to succeed Chris Coleman.

Ryan Giggs Declares Interest In Wales Job
Ryan Giggs spent four games as interim Manchester United manager in 2014. © AFP

Manchester United great Ryan Giggs has thrown his hat into the ring as a contender to become the next Wales manager. Chris Coleman stepped down as Wales manager last month to take up the reins at English second-tier club Sunderland and the Football Association of Wales is looking for a replacement. Giggs scored 12 goals in 64 appearances for Wales spread over 16 years between 1991 and 2007 and said he would love to succeed Coleman. "Of course I'm interested," Ryan Giggs told Sky Sports.

"I've played for Wales and I've said that I want to go back into coaching. Obviously, that is one of the top jobs. I played for United, I played for Wales.

"I've not spoken to anyone at the moment, but I'd definitely be interested."

Giggs, 44, spent four games as interim Manchester United manager in 2014 following David Moyes' sacking and then worked as an assistant to Louis van Gaal for two years before leaving the club last year.

His former Wales team-mates John Hartson and Craig Bellamy have also expressed interest in the post, while Tony Pulis is believed to be another contender.

Coleman led Wales to a shock semi-final showing at Euro 2016, but they missed out on a place at next year's World Cup in Russia.

Topics : Wales Manchester United Ryan Giggs Football
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ryan Giggs interested in becoming next Wales manager
  • Chris Coleman stepped down as Wales manager last month
  • Giggs spent 4 games as interim Manchester United manager in 2014
Related Articles
Usain Bolt Set To Make Manchester United Debut Against Barcelona
Usain Bolt Set To Make Manchester United Debut Against Barcelona
Thought Pakistan Was All About Cricket: Ronaldinho, Ryan Giggs
Thought Pakistan Was All About Cricket: Ronaldinho, Ryan Giggs
Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos, Ryan Giggs Arrive In Pakistan To Play Exhibition Matches
Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos, Ryan Giggs Arrive In Pakistan To Play Exhibition Matches
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 15 14 1 0 43
2 Manchester United 15 11 2 2 35
3 Chelsea 15 10 2 3 32
4 Liverpool 15 8 5 2 29
5 Arsenal 15 9 1 5 28
6 Tottenham Hotspur 15 7 4 4 25
7 Burnley 15 7 4 4 25
8 Watford 15 6 4 5 22
9 Leicester City 15 5 5 5 20
10 Everton 15 5 3 7 18
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.