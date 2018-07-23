 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Roma To Sign Brazilian Winger Malcom From Bordeaux

Updated: 23 July 2018 23:06 IST

The 21-year-old had been a reported target for several European clubs.

Roma To Sign Brazilian Winger Malcom From Bordeaux
Brazilian winger Malcom will join Italian giants Roma from Bordeaux. © Twitter

Brazilian winger Malcom will join Italian giants Roma from Bordeaux in a five-year deal, the French Ligue 1 outfit announced on Monday. The 21-year-old had been a reported target for several European clubs including Premier League side Arsenal, but instead will sign for Eusebio Di Francesco's Roma. Bordeaux did not confirm the transfer fee, although the talks between the two clubs last week concerned a fee between 38 and 40 million euros ($46.8 million). English clubs may have been put off from bidding for Malcom as he needed a UK work permit to play in the Premier League.

Malcom scored 12 goals in 35 league games for Bordeaux last season.

Roma finished third in Serie A behind champions Juventus and Napoli to qualify for the 2018/19 Champions League group stage, having reached the semi-finals of the competition last term.

Comments
Topics : Roma Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The 21-year-old had been a reported target for several European clubs
  • Malcom scored 12 goals in 35 league games for Bordeaux
  • Roma finished third in Serie A behind champions Juventus
Related Articles
Roma To Sign Brazilian Winger Malcom From Bordeaux
Roma To Sign Brazilian Winger Malcom From Bordeaux
Liverpool Sign Goalkeeper Alisson In Record 72.5-Million-Euro Deal
Liverpool Sign Goalkeeper Alisson In Record 72.5-Million-Euro Deal
Juventus Complete Double With Seventh Straight Serie A Title
Juventus Complete Double With Seventh Straight Serie A Title
Inter Milan Crash To Seal AS Roma
Inter Milan Crash To Seal AS Roma's Champions League Berth
Champions League: Liverpool Edge Out Roma On Aggregate To Set Up Final Clash Against Real Madrid
Champions League: Liverpool Edge Out Roma On Aggregate To Set Up Final Clash Against Real Madrid
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.