Roma To Sign Brazilian Winger Malcom From Bordeaux

Brazilian winger Malcom will join Italian giants Roma from Bordeaux in a five-year deal, the French Ligue 1 outfit announced on Monday. The 21-year-old had been a reported target for several European clubs including Premier League side Arsenal, but instead will sign for Eusebio Di Francesco's Roma. Bordeaux did not confirm the transfer fee, although the talks between the two clubs last week concerned a fee between 38 and 40 million euros ($46.8 million). English clubs may have been put off from bidding for Malcom as he needed a UK work permit to play in the Premier League.