 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

Robert Lewandowski Wants To Leave Bayern Munich: Agent

Updated: 30 May 2018 15:36 IST

Robert Lewandowski was Bundesliga's top scorer in the just-completed season with 29 goals.

Robert Lewandowski Wants To Leave Bayern Munich: Agent
Robert Lewandowski's Bayern Munich contract runs until 2021 © AFP

Bayern Munich's star striker Robert Lewandowski wants to leave the Bundesliga club this summer to seek "a new challenge", his agent told Sport Bild on Wednesday. "Robert feels that he needs a change and a new challenge in his career," Pini Zahavi told the weekly. "The managers of Bayern know about it." Lewandowski, 29, whose Bayern contract runs until 2021, has been linked with Real Madrid while Qatari-backed Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United are also understood to be interested. He was Bundesliga's top scorer in the just-completed season with 29 goals. In late February, the Poland international parted ways with his previous agent of 10 years, Cezary Kucharski, and signed up with Zahavi, one of the most powerful agents in world football.

Zahavi said that "Robert's motivation are not money or a specific club, because almost all top clubs would like to sign up the world's best striker."

He said he hoped Bayern president Uli Hoeness and CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge would understand the player's position.

"Everyone in the Bayern club leadership has their own great career to look back on. They should understand his situation," he told Sport Bild.

Rummenigge told Kicker magazine earlier this month that Bayern fans "do not have to worry about Robert Lewandowski and the relationship with Bayern ... We have a very good one."

Comments
Topics : Bayern München Germany Robert Lewandowski Football
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Chelsea and Manchester United are also understood to be interested
  • The Poland international parted ways with his previous agent of 10 years
  • Lewandowski has been linked with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain
Related Articles
Robert Lewandowski Wants To Leave Bayern Munich: Agent
Robert Lewandowski Wants To Leave Bayern Munich: Agent
Rampant Bayern Munich Win Fifth Straight German League Title
Rampant Bayern Munich Win Fifth Straight German League Title
Robert Lewandowski Scores Hat-Trick as Bayern Munich Rout Werder Bremen in Opener
Robert Lewandowski Scores Hat-Trick as Bayern Munich Rout Werder Bremen in Opener
Euro 2016: Wonderkid Renato Sanches Leaves Cristiano Ronaldo in The Shade
Euro 2016: Wonderkid Renato Sanches Leaves Cristiano Ronaldo in The Shade
Euro 2016: Cristiano Ronaldo
Euro 2016: Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Dream' Still Alive After Shootout Win
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 38 32 4 2 100
2 Manchester United 38 25 6 7 81
3 Tottenham Hotspur 38 23 8 7 77
4 Liverpool 38 21 12 5 75
5 Chelsea 38 21 7 10 70
6 Arsenal 38 19 6 13 63
7 Burnley 38 14 12 12 54
8 Everton 38 13 10 15 49
9 Leicester City 38 12 11 15 47
10 Newcastle United 38 12 8 18 44
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.