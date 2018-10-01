 
La Liga: Leonardo Suarez On Target As Real Valladolid Stun Villarreal 1-0

Villarreal had claimed back-to-back wins, collecting seven points in the Serie A standings.

Real Valladolid on Sunday beat Villarreal 1-0 in La Liga action, with the lone goal scored by the young Argentine winger Leonardo Suarez in the second half. Taking advantage of Villarreal's defensive fragility, Valladolid prolonged their opponent's winless drought at home (Villarreal city), after suffering three defeats in La Liga and a 2-2 draw in the Europa League against the Glasgow Rangers of Scotland, Efe news reported.

Villarreal has claimed back-to-back wins, collecting seven points in the Serie A standings from the last three matches, and is currently in eighth place with nine points, while Villarreal fell to 11th place with eight, pending the remaining Spanish league matches.

Both teams started off quiet, with Villarreal earning ball possession and trying to force the visitors to leave spaces, but with no success.

With time, Valladolid's players started to free themselves and had two scoring chances in the 27th and 29th minutes that were stopped by Villarreal net-minder Sergio Asenjo.

The Yellow Submarines also had their chances and came close when Spanish striker Gerard Moreno's fired in the 36th minute, but the first half ended scoreless.

