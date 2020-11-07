Real Madrid suffered a huge blow on Saturday as their two star players -- Eden Hazard and Casemiro tested positive for the coronavirus. The two players underwent a COVID-19 test on Friday. The defending La Liga champions issued a press release on Saturday and informed that all other players and coaching staff from the first-team tested negative following Friday's tests. Real Madrid are scheduled to face Valencia in their next La Liga match on Sunday and both players will miss the match.

"Real Madrid C.F. informs that our players, Casemiro and Eden Hazard, have tested positive in the COVID-19 tests undertaken yesterday, Friday, in the morning," the Spanish giants said in a media statement.

"All of the other first-team players and coaching staff, as well as the club employees who work directly with the squad tested negative in yesterday's tests. Meanwhile, all of them, apart from Casemiro and Hazard, once again tested negative in the antigen tests taken this morning."

Last Saturday, Hazard scored his first goal for the Spanish club in over a year as Real Madrid cruised to a 4-1 win over newly-promoted Huesca.

On Monday, Real Madrid's defender Eder Militao had tested positive for coronavirus and missed the Champions League clash against Inter Milan.

Promoted

The Spanish champions managed to register a 3-2 win over Inter on Wednesday, their first win in the group stages of this season's Champions League.

In La Liga, Real Madrid are in second spot with 16 points from seven games. A win against Valencia on Sunday will take them back to the top.