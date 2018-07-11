 
Real Madrid Players Pay Tributes To Cristiano Ronaldo After His Juventus Move

Updated: 11 July 2018 19:12 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo said his time in Madrid had been some of the happiest in his life.

Real Madrid on Tuesday announced Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer © Twitter

Real Madrid current and ex-players poured tributes for multiple times Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo after he moved to Serie A champions Juventus. Real Madrid on Tuesday announced Ronaldo's transfer, with the Portuguese superstar saying the time had come "for a new stage" in his life. However, it did not give any details as to the amount of the transfer but Spanish media reports have said it could reach 105 million euros (USD 120 million). Post the announcement, Real Madrid captain and key central defender Sergio Ramos took to social media and said: ".@Cristiano, your goals, your numbers and everything we've won together speak for themselves. You have earned a special place in the history of @RealMadrid. As Madridistas we'll remember you always. It's been a pleasure to play alongside you, bicho. Big hig and good luck! ??????"

Veteran German footballer Toni Kroos, who has been a key player in the Real Madrid midfield since 2014 also wrote a heartfelt message to his former teammate and talisman Ronaldo. "Crucial for the trophies we won in the past years! A true champion. It was a pleasure playing with you! All the best, legend. @Cristiano," Kroos tweeted.

Meanwhile, Sami Khedira who presently plies his trade for Juventus, welcomed his former Real Madrid teammate to the club and expressed his excitement about playing alongside Ronaldo, all over again. "We had a great time together in Madrid, I can't wait to get back to work with you! Today is a special day for @juventusfc! ???? #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve #SK6 @cristiano," Khedira tweeted.

In a letter posted on Real Madrid's website, Ronaldo said his time in Madrid had been some of the happiest in his life.

"I only have feelings of huge thanks for this club, for the fans and for this city," he said.

"But I think the time has come to open a new stage in my life and that's why I asked the club to accept to transfer me.

"I ask everyone, and especially our supporters, to please understand me," he added.

Topics : Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo Football
