Bala Devi created history by becoming the first Indian woman to score in a professional European football league, when she scored against Motherwell for Rangers FC, on Sunday. Rangers won the match 9-0, with the attacker also helping her side win a penalty. The forward joined the Scottish club in January 2020, and became the first Indian woman to sign a professional football contract overseas. The club posted few of her match photos on Twitter, also hailing the achievement. Here are the pictures:

In the 85th minute, she was on the receiving end of a through ball from midfield. She latched on to it, and sent it low into the net to add her name on the scoresheet.

Earlier on the 68th minute, she also was taken down in the box after coming on as a substitute. Rangers were awarded a penalty, which Daina Bourma converted with ease.

Also, Kirstry Howat and Lizzie Arnot scored a hat-trick each for Rangers, while Megan Bell and Bourma were also on target.

Prior to her arrival to Scotland, Bala Devi hit the limelight in 2019, when she scored 26 goals in seven fixtures for Manipur Police in the Indian Women's League (IWL). A senior figure in the Indian women's national team, she has won three SAFF Championship trophies (2010, 2014 and 2016). She has also served as captain in the past for the national team.

She also received the AIFF Women's Player of the Year award in 2014 and 2015.