 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Qatar World Cup Worker Dies At 2022 Stadium

Updated: 14 August 2018 22:55 IST

Qatar's World Cup has long been dogged by allegations of mistreatment of workers.

Qatar World Cup Worker Dies At 2022 Stadium
The working died while working at the Al Wakrah Stadium (in picture) project site © AFP

A 23-year-old Nepalese World Cup labourer in Qatar died on Tuesday while working on one of the venues for the 2022 tournament, officials in Doha announced in a statement. An investigation has been launched after the man was killed "while working at the Al Wakrah Stadium project site", Qatar's World Cup organising body, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy said. "His next of kin has been informed and the relevant Qatari and Nepali authorities have been notified," said the committee in a statement posted on its website. "An investigation has been launched and further details about the incident will be released in due course."

It added that it "shares its deepest condolences with the family at this time". No further details about the incident were given. Al Wakrah is one of the eight venues proposed for the controversial Qatar World Cup in four years' time and was designed by renowned architect Zaha Hadid.

Previously, another Nepalese labourer also died at Al Wakrah while working. Anil Kumar Pasman, 29, lost his life after being struck by a lorry in October 2016 at the venue.

Tuesday's tragedy is thought to be the first reported death at a Qatar World Cup venue since British construction worker Zac Cox plunged to his death at the Khalifa International Stadium in January 2017.

A subsequent inquest by a British coroner accused managers of providing the 40-year-old with sub-standard equipment and said the working environment was "downright dangerous".

Qatari World Cup officials and European construction companies at Khalifa were also criticised for the lack of information provided to Cox's family.

Qatar's World Cup has long been dogged by allegations of mistreatment of workers, with one union claiming 1,200 people had been killed working on projects for the 2022 tournament, a claim denied by officials in Doha.

Comments
Topics : Football
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • A 23-year-old Nepalese World Cup labourer in Qatar died
  • A probe has been launched after the man was killed "while working
  • He was working at at the Al Wakrah Stadium project site
Related Articles
Qatar World Cup Worker Dies At 2022 Stadium
Qatar World Cup Worker Dies At 2022 Stadium
Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur Sorry Over New Stadium Delay
Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur Sorry Over New Stadium Delay
Former Brazil Striker Ronaldo Leaves Ibiza Clinic
Former Brazil Striker Ronaldo Leaves Ibiza Clinic
Tiemoue Bakayoko Moves To AC Milan, Ends Disappointing Chelsea Spell
Tiemoue Bakayoko Moves To AC Milan, Ends Disappointing Chelsea Spell
FIFA Threatens To Suspend Nigeria, Ghana Football Federations
FIFA Threatens To Suspend Nigeria, Ghana Football Federations
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.