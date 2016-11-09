 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football
Football

Qatar World Cup: No Alcohol in Streets, Public Places

Updated: 09 November 2016 13:52 IST

Drinking of alcohol is not illegal in Qatar and alcohol is available in hotels, while expats who live in the Gulf emirate can buy drink after applying for a licence. Public drinking, however, is prohibited and bringing alcohol into the country is also forbidden

Qatar World Cup: No Alcohol in Streets, Public Places
Alcohol will be banned from streets and public places during the 2022 Qatar World Cup. © AFP

Doha:

Alcohol will be banned from streets and public places and if Qatari officials get their way even stadiums during the 2022 World Cup, the head of the country's tournament organising committee said on Tuesday.

The comments by Hassan Al-Thawadi will further alarm football traditionalists already unhappy that the tournament will be moved to the winter because of fierce summer temperatures in Qatar.

A ban on alcohol inside stadiums -- there has long been speculation about what the conservative Muslim country would do on the tricky issue of alcohol for the World Cup -- could bring organisers into conflict with FIFA and powerful sponsors.

"There will be no alcohol consumption on the streets, squares and public places and that is final," Al-Thawadi, secretary-general of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, said in an interview printed on the website of Arabic language newspaper Al-Sharq.

"We are against the provision of alcohol in stadiums and their surroundings."

There will not be a total alcohol ban, but drinking will be permitted only in "far-away places", said Al-Thawadi, without going into details.

Drinking of alcohol is not illegal in Qatar and alcohol is available in hotels, while expats who live in the Gulf emirate can buy drink after applying for a licence.

Public drinking however is prohibited and bringing alcohol into the country is also forbidden.

The official said Qatar would resist attempts to change the country's laws for the tournament, as has happened with previous World Cup hosts.

"I did not get into a discussion with FIFA on this matter and there has been great pressure from FIFA on Russia (2018 hosts) to change its laws," he said.

"But our position is clear -- we will legalise according to Qatari law and commensurate with the customs and traditions."

This could potentially lead to problems with football's governing body FIFA and major sponsors, including beer giant Budweiser.

In the run-up to the tournament in Brazil in 2014, it was widely reported that FIFA demanded alcohol be served at stadiums, which was against Brazilian law at the time.

The South American hosts finally relented.

As well as the impact on cultural traditions there has been growing concern in Qatar about the link between alcohol and the behaviour of fans, especially following clashes at the Euros in France earlier this year, most notably between English and Russian fans.

Organisers have already stated they feared alcohol helped contribute to some of the violence seen in France.

Al-Thawadi said earlier this year that drunken fans during the 2022 World Cup would be treated "gently".

It has been estimated by organisers that up to one million fans could descend on Qatar for the 2022 tournament.

Many of these could stay in hotels, specially designed campsites and cruise ships.

Topics : Football
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Alcohol will be banned from public places during Qatar 2022
  • There could also be ban on alcohol in stadiums
  • Public drinking is prohibited in Qatar
Related Articles
Manchester United Have Lost Traditions- David Moyes
Manchester United Have Lost Traditions- David Moyes
AC Milan Beat Juventus to Win Italian Super Cup
AC Milan Beat Juventus to Win Italian Super Cup
Chelsea's Oscar Set For Record-Breaking Shanghai Move
Chelsea's Oscar Set For Record-Breaking Shanghai Move
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

ISL Standings

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Mumbai City FC 14 6 5 3 23
2 Kerala Blasters FC 14 6 4 4 22
3 Delhi Dynamos FC 14 5 6 3 21
4 Atlético de Kolkata 14 4 8 2 20
5 NorthEast United FC 14 5 3 6 18
6 FC Pune City 14 4 4 6 16
7 Chennaiyin FC 14 3 6 5 15
8 FC Goa 14 4 2 8 14
More»

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.