 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Qatar Postpones Launch Of New 2022 World Cup Venue

Updated: 07 December 2019 17:50 IST

The Education City stadium will now be opened in 2020 although world football governing body, FIFA, did not give an exact date.

Qatar Postpones Launch Of New 2022 World Cup Venue
Qatar has postponed to next year the opening of Education City stadium, its second newly built venue. © AFP

Qatar has postponed to next year the opening of Education City stadium, its second newly built venue for the 2022 football World Cup, FIFA said on Saturday. The venue was due to be inaugurated when it hosted the semi-final of the Club World Cup between Liverpool and an as yet undetermined side on December 18. But delays to the certification of the stadium by the authorities will mean that the fixture will instead be played at Khalifa International Stadium which was already due to host several Club World Cup fixtures. Education City will now be opened in 2020 although the world football governing body did not give an exact date.

"Construction at Education City stadium is complete and the venue is now operational," FIFA said in a statement.

"However, the necessary certification process took longer than expected and therefore the stadium was unable to host the required test events prior to the semi-final and final of the FIFA Club World Cup at full capacity.

"The priority is to ensure an enjoyable experience for all fans so it was decided to open the stadium at a later date."

Three years ahead of the start of the 2022 tournament, Qatar has already launched the brand new 40,000-capacity Al-Janoub stadium and the refurbished Khalifa International ground.

Five new stadia remain under construction.

On Tuesday, Qatar will open the remaining line and stations on its new three-line metro system.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Football
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Qatar has postponed to next year the opening of Education City stadium
  • Education City stadium is the 2nd newly built venue for 2022 World Cup
  • Qatar has already launched brand new 40,000-capacity Al-Janoub stadium
Related Articles
Everton vs Chelsea: Dominic Calvert-Lewin Helps Everton Beat Chelsea 3-1 In Premier League
Everton vs Chelsea: Dominic Calvert-Lewin Helps Everton Beat Chelsea 3-1 In Premier League
Serie A: Inter Milan Held To Goalless Draw By Roma After Racism Storm
Serie A: Inter Milan Held To Goalless Draw By Roma After Racism Storm
Jose Mourinho Sleeps At Training Ground To Conquer Anger After Manchester United Loss
Jose Mourinho Sleeps At Training Ground To Conquer Anger After Manchester United Loss
Manchester City vs Manchester United: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch
Manchester City vs Manchester United: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch
Zinedine Zidane Bemoans Injuries After Gareth Bale Joins List Of Real Madrid Absentees
Zinedine Zidane Bemoans Injuries After Gareth Bale Joins List Of Real Madrid Absentees
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.