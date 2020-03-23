 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Professional Football In Spain To Remain Suspended Until Further Notice

Updated: 23 March 2020 22:11 IST

La Liga and the RFEF said matches in the top two divisions will only resume when the Spanish government decide there is no longer any health risk.

Professional Football In Spain To Remain Suspended Until Further Notice
The fixtures had previously been suspended for two weeks from March 12. © AFP

Professional football in Spain will remain suspended until further notice to limit the spread of coronavirus, La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced on Monday. La Liga and the RFEF said matches in the top two divisions will only resume when the Spanish government decide there is no longer any health risk.

Fixtures had previously been suspended for two weeks from March 12 but there was no expectation they would restart this weekend, with the crisis continuing to escalate.

The total number of deaths due to coronavirus in Spain passed 2,000 on Sunday, making it the third worst-affected country in the world, behind only Italy and China. 

The Spanish government declared a state of alarm on March 14 and intends to extend the lockdown imposed on the population until at least April 11.

A joint statement from La Liga and the RFEF read: "The Monitoring Commission established by the current RFEF-La Liga Coordination Agreement agrees the suspension of professional football competitions until the authorities of the Government of Spain and the General Administration of the State consider they can be resumed without creating any health risk."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Professional football in Spain will remain suspended until further notice
  • The decision was made to limit the spread of coronavirus
  • The fixtures had previously been suspended for two weeks from March 12
Related Articles
Sunil Chhetri Joins Lionel Messi And Others For FIFAs Campaign Against COVID-19
Sunil Chhetri Joins Lionel Messi And Others For FIFA's Campaign Against COVID-19
Borussia Dortmund Fans Donate Over 70,000 Euros To Bars, Restaurants Around Stadium
Borussia Dortmund Fans Donate Over 70,000 Euros To Bars, Restaurants Around Stadium
Coronavirus: Liverpool Offer Stewards To Supermarkets Amid Coronavirus Panic
Coronavirus: Liverpool Offer Stewards To Supermarkets Amid Coronavirus Panic
Uncertainty Abounds As Footballs Transfer Industry Grinds To A Halt
Uncertainty Abounds As Football's Transfer Industry Grinds To A Halt
Coronavirus: Marouane Fellaini Is First Coronavirus Case In Chinese Super League
Coronavirus: Marouane Fellaini Is First Coronavirus Case In Chinese Super League
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.