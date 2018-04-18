 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

Premier League: Harry Kane Scores But Tottenham Hotspur Held By Resolute Brighton

Updated: 18 April 2018 12:22 IST

Harry Kane stepped up his bid to win the Premier League's golden boot as Tottenham warmed up for the FA Cup semi-finals with a 1-1 draw at Brighton on Tuesday.

Premier League: Harry Kane Scores But Tottenham Hotspur Held By Resolute Brighton
It was Harry Kane's 26th of the season. © AFP

Harry Kane stepped up his bid to win the Premier League's golden boot as Tottenham warmed up for the FA Cup semi-finals with a 1-1 draw at Brighton on Tuesday. Kane fired Tottenham ahead in the 48th minute when his close-range shot deflected in off Brighton defender Bruno. It was Kane's 26th of the season and kept him in with a chance of catching Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, who sits ahead of the Tottenham striker on 30 goals in the race to finish as the Premier League's top scorer.

But Mauricio Pochettino's side, who face Manchester United at Wembley on Saturday, left the Amex Stadium frustrated after conceding an equaliser two minutes after Kane's opener.

Albion drew level when Pascal Gross slotted home a penalty awarded for Serge Aurier's foul on Jose Izquierdo.

Tottenham have gone two games without a league victory, but they are still in pole position to qualify for next season's Champions League via a top four finish.

They are in fourth place, eight points ahead of fifth placed Chelsea, who have only five matches left to close the gap.

"It was a difficult game, the first half was even and the second half we started really well. We scored but in the next section we conceded," Pochettino said.

"We created chances but not enough to win the game. The draw is a little bit disappointing because the intention was to get all three."

Brighton are eight points clear of the bottom three and should be safe from relegation at the end of their first season back in the top-flight.

With the FA Cup representing Tottenham's last chance of silverware this season, Pochettino -- yet to win a trophy in his four years with the north London club -- made six changes from the team beaten 3-1 by Manchester City on Saturday.

Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld was handed his first league start since October in place of Davinson Sanchez, while Dele Alli, Kieran Trippier, Mousa Dembele and Eric Dier were rested.

Pochettino defended his selection, saying: "We were thinking of giving the team fresh legs because Saturday's game against Manchester City was tough mentally and physically.

"We have a squad good enough to win games. This result was not because we rotated the team.

"Everyone is ready to play but Brighton was a very difficult opponent and we need to give credit to them."

Lucas Moura, given his first league start as part of Pochettino's switches, threatened with a powerful drive from distance as Tottenham tried to take control.

Tottenham winger Son Heung-Min went closest to breaking the first-half deadlock with a low shot which forced a fine save from Albion goalkeeper Mat Ryan.

Pochettino's men took the lead when a poor pass from Gross, followed by indecision from Gaetan Bong, allowed Son to slip into the area.

The South Korean did well to keep control and the ball eventually broke for Kane to sweep home.

However, Brighton were back on level terms in the 50th minute as Izquierdo won a penalty by inducing Aurier's rash challenge.

Regular Brighton penalty taker Glenn Murray, who has missed twice from the spot this season, stepped aside to allow German midfielder Gross to shoot under Hugo Lloris's dive.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics : Tottenham Hotspur Brighton & Hove Albion Harry Kane Football
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Harry Kane stepped up his bid to win the Premier League's golden boot
  • Tottenham warmed up for the FA Cup semi-finals with a 1-1 draw
  • Kane fired Tottenham ahead in the 48th minute
Related Articles
Manchester City On Verge Of Premier League Title After Bouncing Back vs Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City On Verge Of Premier League Title After Bouncing Back vs Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League: Dele Alli Sinks Chelsea As Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Scores Two For Arsenal
Premier League: Dele Alli Sinks Chelsea As Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Scores Two For Arsenal
Premier League: Chelsea
Premier League: Chelsea's Champions League Chances Hang On Same Old Tottenham Story
Manchester City Bearing Down On Title As Premier League Returns
Manchester City Bearing Down On Title As Premier League Returns
Premier League: Harry Kane Could Face Chelsea, Says Mauricio Pochettino
Premier League: Harry Kane Could Face Chelsea, Says Mauricio Pochettino
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 33 28 3 2 87
2 Manchester United 33 22 5 6 71
3 Liverpool 34 20 10 4 70
4 Tottenham Hotspur 34 20 8 6 68
5 Chelsea 33 18 6 9 60
6 Arsenal 33 16 6 11 54
7 Burnley 33 14 10 9 52
8 Leicester City 33 11 10 12 43
9 Everton 34 11 9 14 42
10 Newcastle United 33 11 8 14 41
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.