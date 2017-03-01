 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football
Football

Portugal's Luis Norton de Matos Appointed Head Coach of India U-17 Football Team

Updated: 01 March 2017 17:24 IST

Luis Norton de Matos has been handed the role weeks after his predecessor Nicolai Adam was forced to resign after allegations of physical abuse by players of the India U-17 football team

Portugal's Luis Norton de Matos Appointed Head Coach of India U-17 Football Team
AIFF confirmed the appointment of Luis Norton de Matos on Wednesday. © AIFF

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday appointed Portugal's Luis Norton de Matos as the head coach of the India U-17 national football team, with the FIFA U-17 World Cup set to be held in India later this year. A former manager of the Benfica reserves side, De Matos' appointment comes a few weeks after his predecessor Nicolai Adam was forced to resign by the governing body following allegations of physical abuse by players of the team. Adam is expected to take charge of the team from later this week.

De Matos had earlier met the AIFF Advisory Committee comprising former India captains Bhaichung Bhutia and IM Vijayan apart from Sports Authority of India (SAI) DG Injeti Srinivas for a round of interviews.

He also met AIFF president Praful Patel in Mumbai on Tuesday for a final round before the parent body zeroed in on him. He has had five appearances for the Portugal national side.

Welcoming De Matos, Patel said: "It's nice to have De Matos on board. His experience of handling youth teams will come in handy for the U-17 boys as we wish to leave no stone unturned to field a competitive team in the U-17 World Cup. I expect him to guide our boys to put up a strong performance in the World Cup."

The 63-year-old coach thanked AIFF for making him a "part of the project".

"My role will be to orchestrate everything wherein the players will be playing their part," he told the AIFF Committee.

"I admire AIFF's vision and the U-17 World Cup will act as a base for development of Football in India. The players need to believe in themselves to do something special for the Country," he stated.

"I do have an Indian connection as my great grandfather was born in Goa," he informed.

"I will retain the positives of the last two years as we move forward," he maintained.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : Football
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Luis Norton de Matos is the new coach of the India U-17 football team
  • Portuguese De Matos had earlier coached the Benfica reserves side
  • Earlier, his predecssor Nicolai Adam had been forced to resign
Related Articles
Borussia Dortmund's Mario Goetze Sidelined From Football Indefinitely
Borussia Dortmund's Mario Goetze Sidelined From Football Indefinitely
Premier League: Jamie Vardy Fires Leicester City to Win Over Liverpool
Premier League: Jamie Vardy Fires Leicester City to Win Over Liverpool
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Banter With Paul Pogba Goes Viral On Twitter
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Banter With Paul Pogba Goes Viral On Twitter
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Chelsea 26 20 3 3 63
2 Tottenham Hotspur 26 15 8 3 53
3 Manchester City 25 16 4 5 52
4 Arsenal 25 15 5 5 50
5 Liverpool 26 14 7 5 49
6 Manchester United 25 13 9 3 48
7 Everton 26 12 8 6 44
8 West Bromwich Albion 26 11 7 8 40
9 West Ham United 26 9 6 11 33
10 Stoke City 26 8 8 10 32
View Full Table»

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.