 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Mikel Arteta Gamble Pays Off As Arsenal FA Cup Win Eases Euro Woe

Updated: 03 March 2020 08:41 IST

Mikel Arteta made nine changes for Arsenal's 2-0 win over Portsmouth in the FA Cup fifth round but insisted he had no choice because some of his stars were still shell-shocked after their Europa League exit.

Mikel Arteta Gamble Pays Off As Arsenal FA Cup Win Eases Euro Woe
Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Eddie Nketiah scored for Arsenal. © AFP

Mikel Arteta admitted he took a risk by making nine changes for Arsenal's 2-0 win over Portsmouth in the FA Cup fifth round but insisted he had no choice because some of his stars were still shell-shocked after their Europa League exit. Arteta's side reached the FA Cup quarter-finals thanks to goals from Sokratis Papastathopoulos in first-half injury time and Eddie Nketiah six minutes after the break at Fratton Park on Monday. It was a much-needed boost for Arsenal, who crashed out of the Europe League in a painful last-gasp defeat against Olympiakos on Thursday.

Arteta conceded that fielding such an inexperienced line-up -- only David Luiz and Bukayo Saka retained their places -- could have put Arsenal's only chance of silverware this season in jeopardy.

"They fully deserve the chance and I know it is risky to play them in this competition but they are worth a risk," Arteta said of his young side.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was in tears after missing a costly late chance against Olympiakos, and Mesut Ozil were both absent, while Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe were on the bench.

"I assessed the team and physically some of them were knackered, some of them had issues, some of them mentally were hanging on what happened that day.

"So I tried to pick the right team knowing how they were and I made the most of it. If you win, it is okay but if we had lost obviously it would have been the wrong decision.

Focus, desire

"The energy, the focus and the willingness and desire to play in this competition is really important."

One sour note for Arsenal came when Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira was taken off injured on a stretcher just 15 minutes into the game and left Fratton Park on crutches.

"He was in a lot of pain, he is in a brace at the moment," said Arteta.

"He will be assessed in the next few days and we will know more. I don't know if it's the bone or ligaments, we don't know yet."

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett said Arsenal were worthy of their place in the next round after surviving an early barrage from the third-tier promotion chasers.

"I felt that we put quite a lot of pressure on them in the first half," he said.

"We needed one of those moments to go for us but fair play to them, they got the blocks and we couldn't make those moments tell.

"I'm disappointed with the first goal and the timing of it, we really needed to go in at half-time 0-0 and build it up for the second half," he said of conceding deep into first-half stoppage time.

"Fair play to my players, they never gave up and didn't buckle -- Arsenal have deserved to win the game but we are proud of what we have done in the competition and are still doing well in the league."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Arsenal Arsenal Football
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Arsenal registered a 2-0 win over Portsmouth in the FA Cup fifth round
  • Mikel Arteta admitted he took a risk by making nine changes
  • Arteta's side reached the FA Cup quarter-finals
Related Articles
Watch: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Pulls Off Incredible Bicycle Kick Then Misses Sitter
Watch: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Pulls Off Incredible Bicycle Kick Then Misses Sitter
Europa League: Arsenal Knocked Out In Dying Seconds By Olympiacos
Europa League: Arsenal Knocked Out In Dying Seconds By Olympiacos
"Hes One Of The Best": Alexandre Lacazette Wants Arsenal To Keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
"He's One Of The Best": Alexandre Lacazette Wants Arsenal To Keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Premier League: Mikel Arteta Hails Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang As Arsenal Down Everton
Premier League: Mikel Arteta Hails Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang As Arsenal Down Everton
Arsenal vs Newcastle: Arsenal Roar Back Into Champions League Contention With 4-0 Win Over Newcastle
Arsenal vs Newcastle: Arsenal Roar Back Into Champions League Contention With 4-0 Win Over Newcastle
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.