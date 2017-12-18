 
Police Probe Alleged Racist Attack On Manchester City Forward Raheem Sterling

Updated: 18 December 2017 18:03 IST

The report said a man appeared to be waiting for the 23-year-old England international as he arrived at the training ground to prepare for the game.

© AFP

The British police on Monday said they are investigating an alleged racially aggravated assault on Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling before the Premier League leaders' victory against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. "On Sunday 17 December 2017, police were made aware that a 23-year-old man had been subject to a racially aggravated assault," a police spokesman said. The Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported that Sterling was apparently kicked and racially abused as he arrived at City's Etihad Campus on Saturday morning before their 4-1 win over Tottenham, during which the attacker scored twice.

The newspaper said it is understood that Sterling got out of his car to ask what the problem was but was then kicked in the leg.

City have not commented on the matter and a formal complaint has not yet been lodged but police confirmed they are treating it as "a hate crime".

"While an official report has not yet been made, enquiries will be carried out and officers are treating it as a hate crime."

Sterling has been one of the stars of City's record-breaking season, scoring 15 goals in all competitions as Pep 

Guardiola's side have romped clear at the top of the Premier League and racked up 16 straight league wins.

(With AFP Inputs)

Highlights
  • British police are investigating an alleged racial assault on Sterling
  • The Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported that he was apparently kicked
  • City have not commented and a formal complaint has not yet been lodged
