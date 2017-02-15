Police Called to Diego Maradona's Madrid Hotel

Maradona is in Madrid to watch his old side Napoli take on European champions Real Madrid.

Spanish police were called to a Madrid hotel by concerned staff on Wednesday over an argument between former Argentine footballer Diego Maradona and his girlfriend.

"My lawyer Matias Morla contacted the Spanish authorities. There are no complaints and nobody was able to explain to me the reason for this media show," said Maradona via his official Facebook page.

"I'm having a great time, let them tell their stories."

Spanish police confirmed they had attended the hotel, but that they had only spoken to the couple.

"When the agents and emergency services arrived, those people (Maradona and his girlfriend) showed no sign of injuries and did not press charges, there was just a discussion," police sources told AFP.

According to the same source, the events took place around 8:30 am (0730GMT) after hotel staff overheard an argument.

"I am enjoying time with my family in Madrid and looking forward to the Napoli game in the Champions League," added Maradona.