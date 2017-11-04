 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

Peru Striker Paolo Guerrero Banned For 30 Days After Failing Dope Test

Updated: 04 November 2017 10:45 IST

The Peruvian football federation (FPF) said that the suspension had been ordered by world governing body FIFA.

Peru Striker Paolo Guerrero Banned For 30 Days After Failing Dope Test
Guerrero was banned for 30 days for returning an "abnormal result" from a drugs test © AFP

Peru's hopes of reaching the World Cup suffered a major setback after striker Paolo Guerrero was banned for 30 days for returning an "abnormal result" from a drugs test, ruling him out of his country's play-off against New Zealand.

The Peruvian football federation (FPF) said that the suspension had been ordered by world governing body FIFA.

The 33-year-old Guerrero will now miss Peru's two-legged inter-continental play-off with New Zealand on November 11 and 15 with the winners booking a place in the 2018 finals in Russia.

"The president of FIFA's disciplinary commission has informed us of a suspension of 30 days for our international Paolo Guerrero," the FPF said in a statement.

Media reports in Peru and Brazil, where Guerrero plays for Flamengo, said that the test took place after a World Cup 0-0 qualifying draw against Argentina on October 5.

"What exists now is an abnormal test for a stimulant substance and in this case it is not considered a positive result," Fernando Solera, the head of the anti-doping committee at the Brazilian football federation, told SportTV before the suspension.

"For the moment, Guerrero is not considered as doped."



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics : Jose Paolo Guerrero Gonzales Peru Football
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Guerrero was banned for 30 days for failing a dope test
  • Guerrero will now miss Peru's two-legged play-off with New Zealand
  • The suspension had been ordered by world governing body FIFA
Related Articles
Neymar voted South America's best player
Neymar voted South America's best player
Hamburg striker Paolo Guerrero gets 8-match ban
Hamburg striker Paolo Guerrero gets 8-match ban
Peru beat Venezuela for 3rd place in Copa America
Peru beat Venezuela for 3rd place in Copa America
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 10 9 1 0 28
2 Manchester United 10 7 2 1 23
3 Tottenham Hotspur 10 6 2 2 20
4 Chelsea 10 6 1 3 19
5 Arsenal 10 6 1 3 19
6 Liverpool 10 4 4 2 16
7 Burnley 10 4 4 2 16
8 Watford 10 4 3 3 15
9 Newcastle United 10 4 2 4 14
10 Southampton 10 3 4 3 13
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.