 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

Pep Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino 'Happy' Alex Ferguson Is Out Of Intensive Care

Updated: 10 May 2018 16:19 IST

Manchester United announced that Alex Ferguson no longer needed intensive care following his emergency operation and would continue rehabilitation as an inpatient.

Pep Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino
Alex Ferguson is out of the intensive care following his surgery. © AFP

Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino said they were delighted that former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson is out of intensive care following surgery on a brain haemorrhage. United announced on Wednesday that Ferguson no longer needed intensive care following his emergency operation at the weekend and would continue rehabilitation as an inpatient. "His family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and good wishes but continue to request privacy as this will be vital during this next stage of recovery," said a statement from the club.

Before the club issued their update about the 76-year-old's condition, current boss Jose Mourinho spoke positively about his hopes for Ferguson's recovery.

Gestures of support continue for the Scot, who retired in 2013 after guiding United to 13 Premier League titles as well as five FA Cups and the Champions League twice.

United are reportedly considering a gesture of support for Ferguson at their final Premier League match of the season, at home to Watford on Sunday.

Tottenham manager Pochettino said he would try to to visit Ferguson after his side secured a top-four finish and Manchester City boss Guardiola said he was "so happy" to hear Ferguson was out of intensive care.

"I am so pleased, so happy," said Pochettino. "If I have time I will visit him, he is a massive personality in football and he is a fantastic person. I am so happy for him and all the people that love him."

Eric Cantona also joined the words of support for the recovery for his former manager, appearing in a short video clip posted on Twitter.

The former France striker proved a pivotal signing when Ferguson bought him from Leeds in 1992 as United went on to win the inaugural Premier League title.

"This friend of mine, he is not doing too well," Cantona said in a video on Eurosport's official Twitter feed captioned "The Commissioner of Football".

"He is like a mentor to me, he nurtured me, he never judged me. He is such a fighter, he will pull through. It is Fergie time, and you will win. You always do."

United midfielder Michael Carrick, who is due to make his final appearance for the club on Sunday, wrote on Twitter: "Amazing to hear such positive news."

Wales manager and former winger Ryan Giggs said the warmth of the response from around the world showed the esteem in which Ferguson was held.

"No matter who you support you've got to recognise what he's done for the game. Like everyone I was shocked to hear the news. I was with him just a couple of weeks ago at a dinner," Giggs told Britain's Press Association.

Comments
Topics : Manchester United Alex Ferguson English Premier League Football
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Alex Ferguson is out of the intensive care following his surgery
  • Tottenham manager Pochettino said he would try to to visit Ferguson
  • Alex Ferguson underwent emergency surgery for brain haemorrhage
Related Articles
Pep Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino
Pep Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino 'Happy' Alex Ferguson Is Out Of Intensive Care
Alex Ferguson Showing Signs Of Recovery: Reports
Alex Ferguson Showing Signs Of Recovery: Reports
Alex Ferguson Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery, Football Unites In Wishing Ex-Manchester United Boss Well
Alex Ferguson Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery, Football Unites In Wishing Ex-Manchester United Boss Well
Alex Ferguson Can
Alex Ferguson Can't See Wayne Rooney's Manchester United Goal-Record Falling
Wayne Rooney Equals Bobby Charlton
Wayne Rooney Equals Bobby Charlton's Manchester United Scoring Record
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 37 31 4 2 97
2 Manchester United 36 24 5 7 77
3 Tottenham Hotspur 37 22 8 7 74
4 Liverpool 37 20 12 5 72
5 Chelsea 37 21 7 9 70
6 Arsenal 37 18 6 13 60
7 Burnley 37 14 12 11 54
8 Everton 37 13 10 14 49
9 Leicester City 37 12 11 14 47
10 Newcastle United 37 11 8 18 41
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.