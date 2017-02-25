 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football
Football

Pele's Son Turns Self In For Brazil Prison Sentence

Updated: 25 February 2017 12:25 IST

One of seven children of three-time world champion Pele, Edinho was first detained in 2005 following a police swoop on a drug trafficking gang. He served six months in prison but was then released on parole

Pele's Son Turns Self In For Brazil Prison Sentence
File picture of Pele with his son Edson Cholbi do Nascimento (L). © AFP

The son of football legend Pele turned himself in late on Friday after being ordered by a Brazilian court to begin serving a nearly 13-year prison sentence for money laundering and drug trafficking. Edson "Edinho" Cholbi do Nascimento, who briefly played for his father's former club Santos, had so far avoided serving time while his case underwent a lengthy appeals process. But on Thursday a judge reaffirmed the conviction, reduced Edinho's original 2014 sentence from 33 years to 12 years and 10 months, and ordered him to begin serving time.

The 46-year-old former goalkeeper spoke to reporters before turning himself in at a police station in the Brazilian port city of Santos.

"There's great frustration because I am being accused of money laundering, but I never did that," he said, according to the G1 news portal.

Edinho -- who was accused of laundering based on phone tap evidence -- has said he will continue to fight the allegations and that his only contact with drug traffickers was as a drug user.

One of seven children of three-time world champion Pele, Edinho was first detained in 2005 following a police swoop on a drug trafficking gang. He served six months in prison but was then released on parole.

Pele is considered one of the greatest footballers of all time and won three World Cups with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

Topics : Edson Arantes do Nascimento Football
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Son of football legend Pele turned himself in for prison sentence
  • Edinho will begin serving a nearly 13-year prison sentence
  • Edinho has been accused of money laundering and drug trafficking
Related Articles
Rio Olympics: Pele Hopes to Attend Closing Ceremony
Rio Olympics: Pele Hopes to Attend Closing Ceremony
Pele's Health Threatens to Douse Olympic Flame Hopes
Pele's Health Threatens to Douse Olympic Flame Hopes
Pele Set to Tie Knot For Third Time at 75
Pele Set to Tie Knot For Third Time at 75
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Chelsea 25 19 3 3 60
2 Manchester City 25 16 4 5 52
3 Tottenham Hotspur 25 14 8 3 50
4 Arsenal 25 15 5 5 50
5 Liverpool 25 14 7 4 49
6 Manchester United 25 13 9 3 48
7 Everton 25 11 8 6 41
8 West Bromwich Albion 25 10 7 8 37
9 Stoke City 25 8 8 9 32
10 West Ham United 25 9 5 11 32
View Full Table»

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.