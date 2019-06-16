 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Paul Pogba Says "Timing Right" For Summer Manchester United Exit

Updated: 16 June 2019 19:22 IST

Paul Pogba rejoined Manchester United from Juventus for a then world record fee three years ago, but has largely failed to live up to expectations.

Paul Pogba Says "Timing Right" For Summer Manchester United Exit
Paul Pogba has been linked with a move to Real Madrid or a return to Juventus. © AFP

Paul Pogba has given the strongest indication yet that he wants to leave Manchester United this summer to seek a "new challenge". The French World Cup winner rejoined United from Juventus for a then world record 89 million euros (USD 112 million) fee three years ago, but has largely failed to live up to expectations. Pogba has been linked with a move to Real Madrid or a return to Juventus with United having failed to qualify for the Champions League next season.

"There is a lot of talking and a lot of thinking," the 26-year-old told reporters in Tokyo on Sunday.

"I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great -- some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody and like everywhere else.

"I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else. I am thinking of this -- to have a new challenge somewhere else."

Despite scoring 16 goals this season, half of which came from the penalty spot, Pogba was often criticised for his contribution under both Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as United limped to a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Should Pogba move on, United are likely to seek a higher fee than they spent on the midfielder in 2016.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has expressed an interest in bringing his countryman to the Spanish capital, while Juve are said to be looking to slash their wage bill in order to lure Pogba back to Turin.

The summer overhaul in the transfer market at Old Trafford has already begun with the signing of Welsh winger Daniel James from Swansea for an initial £15 million ($19 million) fee this week.

The Red Devils have also been linked with bids for defenders Harry Maguire and Issa Diop and Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Manchester United Manchester United Paul Labile Pogba Paul Pogba Football
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba's World Cup-Winning Boots Sold For 30,000 Euros
Paul Pogba Wants To Stay At Manchester United, Says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Paul Pogba Wants To Stay At Manchester United, Says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Raheem Sterling Downs Czech Republic, France Sweep Past Moldova
Raheem Sterling Downs Czech Republic, France Sweep Past Moldova
Maurizio Sarri On The Brink As Paul Pogba Fires Manchester United Into FA Cup Last Eight
Maurizio Sarri On The Brink As Paul Pogba Fires Manchester United Into FA Cup Last Eight
Premeir League: Manchester United Climb To 4th Place, Liverpool Regain Top Spot
Premeir League: Manchester United Climb To 4th Place, Liverpool Regain Top Spot
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.