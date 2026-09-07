After making his mark in Ligue 1, where he scored 11 goals in 29 appearances last season, Bradley Barcola now begins a new chapter in the Premier League with Liverpool, arriving with the ambition of helping the club add more trophies to its cabinet. Speaking on JioHotstar, Barcola expressed his excitement at joining the club and elaborated on what made him certain that Anfield was the right place for the next chapter of his career, while recalling the special moment of receiving confirmation of his transfer.

On becoming a Liverpool player:

"It's a huge honour to play for a club like Liverpool. I'm really happy to be here. The move took time, but today I can finally say I'm a Liverpool player. All I want now is to get on the pitch, give my best, and help the team. I've worked hard for this moment, and I'm ready to make the most of it."

On the moment he learned of his transfer to Liverpool:

"I was at home with my family, quietly waiting for the news. When I saw that my transfer to Liverpool was confirmed, I felt so happy. Sharing that moment with the people I love most made it even more special. We celebrated together, and now all we hope for is to enjoy this journey together here. It's a dream come true, and I'm ready to give everything for this club."

On what attracted him to the club:

"The passion of the Liverpool fans is what drew me to this club. I had the chance to play twice at Anfield with PSG, and I saw the atmosphere firsthand. The way the fans got behind the team was incredible. When I heard about Liverpool's interest, I didn't hesitate. I knew this was the right place for me. It's a massive club with a rich history, and I'm proud to be part of it now."

On playing at Anfield as an opponent:

"Playing at Anfield as an opponent was always tough. The team is full of quality players, and the atmosphere makes it even harder. The fans create so much energy that it pushes the home side to another level. Now, knowing that I get to play for this team is an amazing feeling. I can't wait to step onto that pitch in a Liverpool shirt and give everything for the fans."

Watch Liverpool vs Fulham in the Premier League Season 2026-27, Saturday, September 12, 7:30 PM onwards, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports

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