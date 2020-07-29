On the occasion of Mohun Bagan Day 2020, American stock exchange NASDAQ paid tribute to the Kolkata-based football club by displaying its logo and colours on its billboard in Times Square, New York on Wednesday. The NASDAQ Billboard in Times Square, New York City will display Mohun Bagan contents all day. "The pictures from NASDAQ is a testimony to the fact that Mohun Bagan belongs to a different league. Huge day for all the Mariners!!" Mohun Bagan tweeted along with the pictures. "Happy Mohun Bagan Day Mariners," it signed off.

Happy Mohun Bagan Day Mariners !!#JoyMohunBagan #MohunBaganDay2020 pic.twitter.com/vA5z8ia92T — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) July 28, 2020

Mohun Bagan Day has been celebrated on 29 July each year since 2001, to commemorate their historic victory over East Yorkshire Regiment in the IFA Shield Final on this day in 1911.

The victory was seen as a huge moment in India's freedom struggle at the time, giving hope to the people that the British could be defeated.

The club also awards the Mohun Bagan Ratna to former players who made significant contributions to the team, as well as other major sporting personalities.

This year, the Mohun Bagan Ratna will be awarded to hockey great Gurbux Singh and former Bengal cricketer Palash Nandy.

The iconic club was founded in 1889 and has won the National Football League three times and the I-League twice, including in 2020. They had managed to clinch the title just before the league was ended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The club, earlier this year, announced a merger with the Indian Super League (ISL) club ATK FC, and will be rechristened as ATK-Mohun Bagan. The club will be part of the next season of the ISL, which will be held behind closed doors from November this year to next March.