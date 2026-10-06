Michael Olise came off the bench to inspire France to a 4-1 win over Belgium in the UEFA Nations League on Monday, handing Zinedine Zidane his first home victory since taking charge. Dodi Lukebakio put Belgium on course for their first competitive win over Les Bleus in 45 years when he fired the visitors in front in the first half at the Stade de France. But France turned the match on its head in a blistering finish, scoring four times in the final 13 minutes to preserve Zidane's unbeaten start and move closer to the quarter-finals.

Desire Doue hauled France level in the 77th minute with a low drive from the edge of the area before Olise teed up Rayan Cherki to fire them ahead four minutes later.

Olise then put the result beyond doubt with a third goal before adding another in stoppage time to cap a stunning French comeback.

"Olise, what he's doing is simply exceptional," said Zidane.

France, who also beat Belgium 1-0 in Brussels last week thanks to a late Olise goal, moved three points clear of Italy at the top of Group A1, with Belgium another point back. Italy beat Turkey 3-1 in Bologna to condemn their opponents to a fourth straight loss.

"It's encouraging and I'm very optimistic about what's to come," added Zidane, after wins in three of his first four matches.

"I'm pleased with the results: we have 10 points, and beyond the victories and the points, what matters most is the satisfaction of having done a good job with the players and my staff.

"It was very important to have two quality weeks. There are things we need to improve, but that will come little by little. We can do better, and we will do better."

Former World Cup and Ballon d'Or winner Zidane heavily rotated his team for the last match of this two-week long international window, with only Ousmane Dembele keeping his place among the 10 changes.

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro and Toulouse goalkeeper Guillaume Restes made their France debuts, with Dembele again captaining the side in the absence of the injured Kylian Mbappe.

Belgium were without the suspended duo of Kevin De Bruyne and Youri Tielemans but caught France cold when Romeo Lavia's superb ball split open the home defence, allowing Lukebakio to race clear and tuck away a clinical finish.

Maarten Vandevoordt, making his debut in goal for Belgium, kept out efforts from Esteban Lepaul and Cherki as France pressed for an equaliser, but the dam eventually burst.

Doue gathered the ball and shot on the turn, beyond the reach of Vandevoordt, to haul France level. Cherki then turned home a cutback from Olise to give the hosts the lead as the Bayern Munich winger stole the show late on.

Olise scrambled in a third in the 88th minute and rolled in a fourth after skilful work from Doue to complete a remarkable turnaround.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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