"No Spanish Lessons Yet": Donny Van De Beek Coy On Real Madrid Move

Updated: 05 April 2020 14:52 IST

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

Donny van de Beek said "everything is open" on a possible move to Real Madrid. © AFP

Dutch footballer and Ajax club midfielder Donny van de Beek, who is reportedly contemplating moving to the Spanish club Real Madrid, said it is always nice to play under the sun. "Playing in the sun is always nice. But no, I certainly haven't started taking Spanish lessons yet," Goal.com quoted Van de Beek as saying. "I have not said yes to anyone, everything is still open. I know what I've got here, I am loved in Ajax and I love Ajax," he added.

There are reports that the midfielder is planning a possible move to Real Madrid. Van de Beek, however, is yet to leave Amsterdam, despite reported strong interest from Zinedine Zidane's Los Merengue and the midfielder is happy to weigh up all his options before committing to a transfer.

"But I also have to fit in with the system that is being played and of course I also want to have an overview of playing minutes," the Ajax player said.

  • Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Donny van de Beek
  • The Ajax midfielder did not rule out a potential move
  • "Everything is open," he was quoted as saying
