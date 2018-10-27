Watch: Neymar's New Challenge For Fans Goes Viral

Forward Neymar has been regarded as the last footballer to have carried the traditional Brazilan style of playing football - Ginga. The 26-year-old Neymar, due to his brilliant pace and skills on the ball, moved from Catalan football giants Barcelona to French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, which made him one of the most expensive players in the world. On Saturday, Neymar pulled off brilliant individual skills during the training session with French football giants PSG.

Neymar later posted the video on his Instagram, with the hashtag of "NewChallengeNjr."

The video made quick rounds on the Internet with fans all around the world taking up the challenge which was started by the Brazilian.

Neymar has scored 27 times for his club PSG since 2017. He had also helped the club clinch the league title in 2017-18.

PSG are currently on top of the table in Ligue 1 maintaining a 100 percent win record from their first 10 fixtures so far.

PSG will next take on Marseille in the Ligue 1 fixture while they will travel to the Stadio San Paolo in Naples to play against Napoli in the Champions League fixture on November 7.

Neymar had earlier revealed his incredible new black and white inkwork depicting two superheroes, sprawled across his entire back.

Neymar's new tattoo feature two images - on the left is Marvel hero Spider-Man and on the right is DC Comic's Batman. The images were posted by tattooist Thieres Paim, who has also worked on Neymar's arm in the past, on Instagram.