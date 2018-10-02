 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Champions League: Neymar, PSG Still Not At 100 Percent, Says Coach Thomas Tuchel

Updated: 02 October 2018 21:09 IST

After losing their opening group game to Liverpool, PSG need a victory against Red Star if they are to salvage their group campaign.

Champions League: Neymar, PSG Still Not At 100 Percent, Says Coach Thomas Tuchel
No one at Paris Saint-Germain is 100 percent fit, Neymar said at a press conference. © AFP

Brazilian star Neymar and his coach Thomas Tuchel fully agreed on Tuesday that no one at Paris Saint-Germain was "yet at 100 percent." Neymar "is perhaps not at 100 percent, but he's close," Tuchel said at a press conference ahead of Wednesday's Champions League home game against Red Star Belgrade. "I'm not at 100 percent of my fitness, no one is at 100 percent, it's the start of the season and we haven't played many matches," said Neymar.

"World football reaches its peak around February and March, with the biggest matches. I'm working, every match, every day, on improving both physically and technically," Neymar added.

Asked about the injury in March which ended his PSG season and compounded his build-up to the World Cup in Russia, Neymar said it had made him "very sad."

Brazil's elimination from the quarter-finals of the competition was also a source of "great frustration".

But he added: "My injury, the World Cup, they are in the past."

After losing their opening group game to Liverpool, PSG need a victory against Red Star if they are to salvage their group campaign.

Tuchel said Tuesday his public statements after the loss at Anfield were not the same as his "unofficial" reaction.

"You can well imagine that the official reaction should not be the unofficial reaction," he said.

"It was a very tough defeat for us, we did not play to our best. Certain criticism had to be made in the dressing room.

"It was only the first match in the group, so you cannot exaggerate the criticism, we had to keep calm," said the German.

"I am very happy with their reaction, we have to continue tomorrow."

'Training with a smile'

After saying that Neymar was not quite 100 percent, Tuchel said: "For me, it's normal because he was injured for a long time and it was a very difficult and complicated World Cup for him." 

"He did not have a normal pre-season and everyone is watching him to see if he is in top form or if he makes mistakes, it's difficult for him.

"He's a player who needs to be in a good state of mind, training with a smile.

"Honestly, I am very happy with 'Ney', he will reach top form, 100 percent, and that is very necessary," the coach said.

"Now he is very confident, involved in the club and in the project here and we are very satisfied."

Comments
Topics : Paris SG Neymar Football
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Not at 100 percent of my fitness, said Neymar
  • PSG face Red Star Belgrade at home in a Champions League match
  • PSG need a victory vs Red Star if want to salvage their group campaign
Related Articles
Neymar Gets Paris Saint-Germain Back On Track
Neymar Gets Paris Saint-Germain Back On Track
Champions League: Super Sub Roberto Firmino Scores Late Winner For Liverpool vs PSG
Champions League: Super Sub Roberto Firmino Scores Late Winner For Liverpool vs PSG
Neymar Smart To Protect Himself From Injury: Jurgen Klopp
Neymar Smart To Protect Himself From Injury: Jurgen Klopp
PSG Make Light Of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Absence In Parc Stroll
PSG Make Light Of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Absence In Parc Stroll
Neymar, Roberto Firmino On Target As Brazil Cruise Against United States
Neymar, Roberto Firmino On Target As Brazil Cruise Against United States
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.