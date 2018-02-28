 
Neymar Out For 'At Least Six Weeks', To Miss Real Madrid Clash

Updated: 28 February 2018 14:02 IST

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar faces "at least six weeks" out with a fractured bone in his foot and will miss next week's return leg of the Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid

Neymar out for six weeks due to injury © AFP

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar faces "at least six weeks" out with a fractured bone in his foot and will miss next week's return leg of the Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid, his father said on Tuesday. "PSG know that they will not be able to count on Neymar for the upcoming matches: his treatment will last six to eight weeks, whether there is an operation or not," Neymar senior told ESPN Brasil.

The Brazilian star suffered the injury, as well as a twisted ankle, in an innocuous looking incident towards the end of Sunday's 3-0 league victory over bitter rivals Marseille.

PSG coach Unai Emery said earlier on Tuesday that "no decision" had been made regarding an operation, denying an earlier report in the Brazilian press that the world's most expensive player would go under the knife to repair the cracked bone in his right foot.

Brazilian newspaper Globo Esporte had claimed a decision had been reached for Neymar to undergo surgery, and that the 26-year-old would be sidelined until May.

Earlier, Brazil's national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar had travelled to France to assess Neymar's foot injury. Lasmar denied media reports that said the 26-year-old striker was seeking surgery to avoid complications during the World Cup in Russia from June 14 to July 15.

"There has been no decision about the treatment," Lasmar told Brazilian newspaper O Globo. "That will be taken on Wednesday after I meet with the PSG doctor."

Brazil's national team coordinator Edu Gaspar said Paris Saint-Germain would have the final say over how to treat the injury.

Topics : Paris SG Real Madrid Neymar Football
Highlights
  • Neymar faces "at least six weeks" out with a fractured bone
  • Neymar suffered an ankle injury against Marseille on Sunday
  • He will miss the Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid
