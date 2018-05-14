Neymar Headlines Brazil's World Cup Team, Danilo Replaces Injured Dani Alves

Striker Neymar, who hasn't played a game since breaking his foot in February, was named Monday as the star of the Brazilian national team which will seek a record sixth World Cup out in Russia. Coach Tite announced the team list at a press conference in Rio de Janeiro. Neymar's returning form will be a key factor for the team, which lost influential right-back Dani Alves to a knee injury last week. Tite's 23-man squad, which was without major surprises, sees Alves replaced by Danilo (Manchester City) and Fagner, whom Tite knows from his time at the helm of Corinthians' 2015 national championship-winning team. Fagner is currently carrying an injury of his own but has been cleared by team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar to play in Russia.