 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

Neymar Headlines Brazil's World Cup Team, Danilo Replaces Injured Dani Alves

Updated: 14 May 2018 23:32 IST

Neymar's returning form will be a key factor for the team, which lost influential right-back Dani Alves to a knee injury last week.

Neymar Headlines Brazil
Neymar's returning form will be a key factor for the team © AFP

Striker Neymar, who hasn't played a game since breaking his foot in February, was named Monday as the star of the Brazilian national team which will seek a record sixth World Cup out in Russia. Coach Tite announced the team list at a press conference in Rio de Janeiro. Neymar's returning form will be a key factor for the team, which lost influential right-back Dani Alves to a knee injury last week. Tite's 23-man squad, which was without major surprises, sees Alves replaced by Danilo (Manchester City) and Fagner, whom Tite knows from his time at the helm of Corinthians' 2015 national championship-winning team. Fagner is currently carrying an injury of his own but has been cleared by team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar to play in Russia. 

After sweeping aside South American opponents in the World Cup qualifiers, Brazil are seen as one of the favourites at the World Cup. Their campaign begins against Switzerland on June 17.

Brazil squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Roma/ITA), Cassio (Corinthians/BRA), Ederson (Man City/ENG),

Defenders: Danilo (Man City/ENG), Fagner (Corinthians), Marcelo (Real Madrid/ESP), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Miranda (Inter Milan/ITA), Marquinhos (PSG/FRA), Thiago Silva (PSG/FRA), Geromel (Gremio)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid/ESP), Fernandinho (Man City/ENG), Paulinho (Barcelona/ESP), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan/CHN), Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk/UKR), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona/ESP), Willian (Chelsea/ENG) 

Forwards: Neymar (PSG/FRA), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City/ENG), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool/ENG), Douglas Costa (Juventus/ITA), Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk/UKR)

Comments
Topics : Brazil Neymar Roberto Firmino Philippe Coutinho Marcelo Football
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Neymar has been confirmed in a Brazil 23-man World Cup squad
  • Neymar has been recovering from right foot surgery in March
  • Shaktar Donetsk's Fred and Taisson also included in squad
Related Articles
Neymar Headlines Brazil
Neymar Headlines Brazil's World Cup Team, Danilo Replaces Injured Dani Alves
Neymar Recovery On Track, Will Be Back For World Cup: Doctor
Neymar Recovery On Track, Will Be Back For World Cup: Doctor
Will Return From Injury In Top Form For FIFA World Cup, Says Neymar
Will Return From Injury In Top Form For FIFA World Cup, Says Neymar
Pele Confident Neymar Can Lead Brazil At World Cup
Pele Confident Neymar Can Lead Brazil At World Cup
Ernesto Valverde Dismisses Talk Of Neymar Returning To Barcelona
Ernesto Valverde Dismisses Talk Of Neymar Returning To Barcelona
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 38 32 4 2 100
2 Manchester United 38 25 6 7 81
3 Tottenham Hotspur 38 23 8 7 77
4 Liverpool 38 21 12 5 75
5 Chelsea 38 21 7 10 70
6 Arsenal 38 19 6 13 63
7 Burnley 38 14 12 12 54
8 Everton 38 13 10 15 49
9 Leicester City 38 12 11 15 47
10 Newcastle United 38 12 8 18 44
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.