Liverpool's Premier League and Champions League challenges suffered a huge blow as Mohamed Salah was stretchered off during their clash with Newcastle United with a head knock on Saturday night. The Egyptian star was caught by Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka as they challenged for an aerial ball 20 minutes from the end of the match. Mohamed Salah had earlier scored his 26th goal of the season to put Liverpool 2-1 in front at St. James' Park, but Salomon Rondon levelled early in the second-half to make it 2-2.

Liverpool host Barcelona in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final on Tuesday, trailing 0-3 from the first leg at Camp Nou.

Mohamed Salah's head injury left manager Jurgen Klopp sweating on the Egyptian's fitness ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Barcelona.

And Klopp will definitely be without another of his prolific attacking trident with Roberto Firmino ruled out due to a groin injury.

Liverpool face a monumental task to overturn a 0-3 first leg deficit against Barcelona if they are to reach the Champions League final for the second consecutive season.

"We'll have to see. He took a blow to the head. He watched the game in the locker room, he was OK, but we have to do more tests," Klopp told Sky Sports.

Roberto Firmino was not involved on Saturday and Klopp confirmed he will miss Barcelona's visit to Anfield.

"He will not be ready for Tuesday and the rest we will see," said the German on the possibility Firmino could be fit for Liverpool's final league game of the season against Wolves on May 12.

Divock Origi headed Liverpool's late winner as the Reds went back to the top of the Premier League.