PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi was on Thursday charged with corruption. © AFP
Paris Saint-Germain chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi was on Thursday charged with corruption over the bidding process for this year's world athletics championships in Doha, judicial sources said.
Al-Khelaifi, who is also the boss of Qatari television channel BeIn Sports, has been under investigation since March for the bidding for the 2017 and the 2019 world championships.
