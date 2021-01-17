Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz will miss the Italian Supercup next week after the Spanish international tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. All other players and staff members, who underwent tests before Sunday's Serie A match against Fiorentina were all negative, the club said. Napoli play Juventus in the Italian Supercup in Reggio Emilio next Wednesday.

"Unfortunately I have tested positive for COVID," Ruiz said in a statement on Twitter.

"I am isolating at home and following all the protocols set by Napoli and Serie A. I am doing well and so is my family.

"I will be back working with the team when I have fully recovered. Meanwhile I'll continue to support the team from home."

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has not yet recovered from the virus, having tested positive following his return from Nigeria after the Christmas holidays.