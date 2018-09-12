Mohun Bagan Win Calcutta Football League After Eight Years

City football giants Mohun Bagan defeated Calcutta Customs 2-0 to win the Calcutta Football League after a gap of eight years at the Mohun Bagan/CCFC ground on Wednesday. This is the 30th time Mohun Bagan has won the league, and that too with a match in hand. Henry Kisekka (4th, 45th minutes) scored a brace to help his side end East Bengal's dominance and bring home the local league which they last won in 2009. Mohun Bagan thus ended arch-rivals East Bengal's domination in the Calcutta Football League.

East Bengal have built up a fantastic record in the league in recent years, having won eight consecutive titles, starting from the 2010 season. East Bengal are the most successful team in the tournament, having won the title 39 times.

Mohun Bagan looked in complete control right from the first whistle in front of a full-capacity home crowd.

Kisekka found the back of the net during the early exchanges after beautifully chest-trapping Arijit Bagui's long ball from the right flank.

The green and maroon brigade bossed the first period and rarely gave their rivals a look in.

Customs got an opportunity to equalise when Eze Stanley ran past the Mohun Bagan defence and force a brilliant save from Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Sankar Roy.

Dipanda Dicka had an off day in office as as the Cameroonian spurned two gilt-edged opportunities to secure Bagan's second.

Dipanda though made amends for his wastefulness in front of goal by setting up Kisekka just outside the six-yard box.

The Ugandan striker controlled the ball and calmly slotted it beyond Suvam Sen's reach at the far-post.

Mohun Bagan could have scored their third in the 58th minute only if Azharuddin Malik's header had not been denied by the post.

Mohun Bagan will next take on Mohammedan Sporting in an inconsequential fixture at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan on September 18.