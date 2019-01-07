 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Mohun Bagan Appoint Khalid Jamil As Head Coach

Updated: 07 January 2019 19:55 IST

Khalid Jamil was the coach of East Bengal last season.

Mohun Bagan Appoint Khalid Jamil As Head Coach
Khalid Jamil replaces Sankarlal Chakraborty as the head coach of Mohun Bagan. © Twitter

A day after Sankarlal Chakraborty stepped down, city football giants Mohun Bagan on Monday appointed Khalid Jamil as the head coach for the remainder of the season. Chakraborty had put in his papers following Mohun Bagan's defeat to debutants Real Kashmir FC here on Sunday. While Chakraborty had said that he would continue until they find a successor, the former champions were quick to rope in Jamil who was the coach of East Bengal last season and missed out on the league title by the smallest of margins on the final day of the campaign. 

Also, he guided the club to the finals of the maiden Super Cup where they faltered to Bengaluru FC.

Mohun Bagan is in the sixth position on the I-League table with 15 points from 11 games. In their last seven matches in the league, they have been victorious on just two occasions. 

Mohun Bagan also lost the high profile Kolkata derby to East Bengal 3-2 last month. They have won just one match out of five they played at home this season, six if we include the Kolkata derby.

Comments
Topics : Football
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sankarlal Chakraborty stepped down following Bagan's loss to Kashmir
  • Khalid Jamil was the coach of East Bengal last season
  • Mohun Bagan are in the sixth position on the I-League table
Related Articles
Asian Cup 2019: Win Against Thailand Best Match Of My Career, Says Sunil Chhetri
Asian Cup 2019: Win Against Thailand Best Match Of My Career, Says Sunil Chhetri
Premier League: Naby Keita Still Adapting To Life At Liverpool, Says Jurgen Klopp
Premier League: Naby Keita Still Adapting To Life At Liverpool, Says Jurgen Klopp
Wayne Rooney Arrested For Public Intoxication And Swearing In Washington
Wayne Rooney Arrested For Public Intoxication And Swearing In Washington
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Sunil Chhetri Scores Brace As India Thrash Thailand 4-1
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Sunil Chhetri Scores Brace As India Thrash Thailand 4-1
Sunil Chhetri Overtakes Lionel Messi With Second-Highest International Goals Among Active Players
Sunil Chhetri Overtakes Lionel Messi With Second-Highest International Goals Among Active Players
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.