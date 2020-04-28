Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Michael Robinson, Former Liverpool Striker, Dies At 61

Updated: 28 April 2020 16:19 IST

Michael Robinson died at his home in Spain's Marbella after a two-year fight against cancer.

Michael Robinson, Former Liverpool Striker, Dies At 61
Michael Robinson won the league, League Cup and European Cup treble with Liverpool in 1984. © Twitter

Liverpool's former Republic of Ireland striker Michael Robinson, who became a well-known commentator in Spain, has died aged 61, his family announced on Tuesday. Robinson, who settled in Spain after his retirement and had an extensive media career, succumbed to cancer first diagnosed in 2018. He passed away at his home in Marbella. "With tremendous sadness we inform you of Michael's death," his family announced on Twitter. "It leaves us with a great emptiness, but also countless memories, full of the same love that you have shown him," they said.

"We will be eternally grateful to you for making this man SO HAPPY, he never walked alone. Thank you."

After spells with Preston North End and Manchester City, Robinson featured in the 1983 FA Cup final for Brighton, before moving to Anfield.

He was part of the Liverpool squad that captured the league, League Cup and European Cup treble in 1984.

"We're deeply saddened by the passing of former player Michael Robinson, aged 61," Liverpool tweeted.

"The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool Football Club are with Michael's family and friends at this sad time. Rest in peace, Michael."

After Liverpool he joined Queens Park Rangers, before ending his career with Spanish side Osasuna.

After retiring in 1989 he remained in Spain to become one of the country's most distinguished football pundits.

According to Spanish daily El Pais, Robinson "revolutionised the way football was analysed".

"He was with us on thousands of afternoons of football, recounting incredible anecdotes, and showing us a way of life beyond football," the paper wrote.

"Thank you Michael Robinson. We will miss you. You'll never walk alone."

Robinson represented the Republic of Ireland 24 times, scoring four goals.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Liverpool Liverpool Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Former Liverpool striker Michael Robinson died of cancer
  • He had retired from football in 1989
  • He had become one of Spain's most distinguished football pundits
Related Articles
Coronavirus: Mayor Demands Investigation Into Liverpool-Atletico Madrid Champions League Match
Coronavirus: Mayor Demands Investigation Into Liverpool-Atletico Madrid Champions League Match
Coronavirus: Jurgen Klopp Says Liverpool Are Not Finished Article
Coronavirus: Jurgen Klopp Says Liverpool Are Not Finished Article
Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard Demands Probe Into Scottish Football "Mess"
Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard Demands Probe Into Scottish Football "Mess"
Jurgen Klopp Leads Liverpool Tributes To Hillsborough Families
Jurgen Klopp Leads Liverpool Tributes To Hillsborough Families
Liverpool Wish Fans On Baisakhi Festival
Liverpool Wish Fans On Baisakhi Festival
Advertisement

Advertisement

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.