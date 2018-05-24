 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

Mauricio Pochettino Ends Speculation Over Tottenham Hotspur Future By Signing New Deal

Updated: 24 May 2018 22:02 IST

The Argentine, who has led Spurs to three successive top-three finishes in the Premier League, has penned fresh terms to keep him in north London until 2023.

Mauricio Pochettino Ends Speculation Over Tottenham Hotspur Future By Signing New Deal
Mauricio Pochettino joined Tottenham from Southampton in 2014. © AFP

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has signed a new five-year contract, ending speculation over his future at the Premier League club. The Argentine, who has led Spurs to three successive top-three finishes in the Premier League, has penned fresh terms to keep him in north London until 2023. "I am honoured to have signed a new long-term contract as we approach one of the most significant periods in the club's history and be the manager that will lead this team into our new world-class stadium," he was quoted as saying on the club's official website. "This is just one of the factors that makes this one of the most exciting jobs in world football and we are already making plans to ensure we continue to build on the great work that everyone has contributed to over the past four years." Chairman Daniel Levy said the club had been on an "extraordinary journey".

"Mauricio has fostered an incredible spirit in the team and has embraced a style of play our fans have loved watching," he said. "I know they will welcome this commitment by Mauricio."

Pochettino, who joined the club from Southampton in 2014, sparked speculation over his future in the closing weeks of the English season.

Following the FA Cup semi-final defeat against Manchester United, he hinted at a future with somebody else at the helm, even if there was no indication he was intending to step down.

Spurs sealed Champions League football for a third straight season by finishing third in the Premier League despite having reportedly just the sixth highest wage bill behind Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Tottenham have also spent only a fraction of the hundreds of millions paid out in the transfer market by the two Manchester clubs, who took the top two spots in the league.

Instead, Pochettino has worked wonders by developing and improving a talented young squad, featuring the likes of England stars Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

But despite their rapid improvement in recent years both domestically and in Europe, Spurs have not won silverware since 2008.

Last week the Argentine, 46, called on Levy to match his ambitions by being "brave" in the transfer market ahead of the moving to a new 62,000-capacity stadium from their temporary home of Wembley.

However, Pochettino's wishes could be hampered by spiralling costs for the new stadium, which reports say could hit £1 billion ($1.3 billion).

First-team coaching staff Jesus Perez, Miguel D'Agostino and Toni Jimenez have also agreed new contracts with the club.

Comments
Topics : Tottenham Hotspur English Premier League Football
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Pochettino has worked wonders by developing a talented young squad
  • Pochettino's wishes could be hampered by spiralling cost of a new stadium
  • Tottenham Hotspur have not won silverware since 2008
Related Articles
Mauricio Pochettino Ends Speculation Over Tottenham Hotspur Future By Signing New Deal
Mauricio Pochettino Ends Speculation Over Tottenham Hotspur Future By Signing New Deal
Premier League: Jake Livermore Lifeline Sees West Brom Stun Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League: Jake Livermore Lifeline Sees West Brom Stun Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League: Harry Kane, Dele Alli On Target As Tottenham Hotspur Beat Watford 2-0
Premier League: Harry Kane, Dele Alli On Target As Tottenham Hotspur Beat Watford 2-0
Premier League: Cesc Fabregas Lifts Chelsea In Race For Top Four Finish
Premier League: Cesc Fabregas Lifts Chelsea In Race For Top Four Finish
Mauricio Pochettino Raises Questions Over Future After Tottenham FA Cup Defeat
Mauricio Pochettino Raises Questions Over Future After Tottenham FA Cup Defeat
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 38 32 4 2 100
2 Manchester United 38 25 6 7 81
3 Tottenham Hotspur 38 23 8 7 77
4 Liverpool 38 21 12 5 75
5 Chelsea 38 21 7 10 70
6 Arsenal 38 19 6 13 63
7 Burnley 38 14 12 12 54
8 Everton 38 13 10 15 49
9 Leicester City 38 12 11 15 47
10 Newcastle United 38 12 8 18 44
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.