Lionel Messi's signature goal celebration was copied by his four-year-old son Mateo Messi, who did it with sheer elegance and a bagful of cuteness after scoring a free-kick in a viral video on internet. Lionel Messi 's wife Antonella Roccuzzo shared the video of her son Mateo scoring an impressive free-kick goal and then imitating his father's iconic goal celebration to send the internet into a frenzy. "Happy Birthday My Love. Just wish you to be happy All your life and never stop being that cute character that makes our lives happy. 4 years old. WE LOVE YOU MATU," read Antonella Roccuzzo's Instagram post, which included the sensational video and a few pictures of the adorable Messi junior.

Fans soon flooded the Instagram post with heartwarming wishes for Mateo on his birthday. Many fans shared the video on Twitter to create a storm with Mateo's fatherlike skills and expressions.

This is messi's son mateo celebrating very funny pic.twitter.com/zosGaOUZLz — Eric Kabanda (@EricKabanda2) September 12, 2019

Messi, Barcelona's record goalscorer, is currently out injured with a calf injury. However, Barcelona breezed to a 5-2 win against Valencia on Saturday with more magic from 16-year-old Ansu Fati.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu confirmed rumours of a clause in Messi's contract that will allow him to leave the club at the end of the season.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner signed a new four-year deal with Barcelona in 2017, but Bartomeu says he is free to end his contract beforehand.

However, the Barca president said that the Catalan club are not worried about Messi's future, saying "we are very calm".