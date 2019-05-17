Massimiliano Allegri To Leave Juventus At End Of Season

Coach Massimiliano Allegri will leave Serie A champions Juventus at the end of this season, the Italian club said on Friday. "Massimiliano Allegri will not be on the Juventus bench for the 2019/2020 season," the club announced in a surprise development. Massimiliano Allegri held meetings with the Italian giants' hierarchy earlier in the week during which a clear disagreement between the two parties emerged. Juventus have already wrapped up their eighth consecutive Serie A title, and Massimiliano Allegri's fifth in as many years since replacing Antonio Conte in 2014.

Despite signing Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid last summer the Bianconeri failed to make it past the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League for the second successive season, losing to a young Ajax side.

Juventus were humiliated by modest-spending Ajax in the last eight of the competition in April despite a star-studded side including Cristiano Ronaldo, Argentina's Paulo Dybala and France World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi.

Massimiliano Allegri guided Juventus to two UEFA Champions League finals -- losing to Barcelona in 2015 before being hammered by Real Madrid two years later.

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has already signed for the Italian club on a free transfer from Premier League side Arsenal for next season.

Massimiliano Allegri and club president Andrea Agnelli will hold a press conference on Saturday at 14:00 local time (1200 GMT).