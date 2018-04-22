 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

Manchester United Weather Tottenham Hotspur Storm To Reach FA Cup Final

Updated: 22 April 2018 00:41 IST

Goals from Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera cancelled out Dele Alli's opener and ensured that Tottenham's decade-long wait for a trophy continues.

Manchester United Weather Tottenham Hotspur Storm To Reach FA Cup Final
Manchester United have reached their 20th FA Cup Final. © AFP

Manchester United weathered an early Tottenham storm to come from behind to win 2-1 and reach a 20th FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday. Goals from Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera cancelled out Dele Alli's opener and ensured that Tottenham's decade-long wait for a trophy continues. Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino played down the importance of winning his first silverware as a coach to back up four years of undoubted progress at Tottenham beforehand, claiming it "wouldn't change their lives". However, Spurs started like the side determined to make a statement. Harry Kane and Son Heung-min had already seen shots deflected behind before Spurs went in front with a brilliant team goal on 11 minutes.

Davinson Sanchez's long ball picked out Christian Eriksen perfectly as Paul Pogba failed to track the Danish midfielder's run down the right.

And his cross was inch-perfect for Alli to apply the finishing touch for his 13th goal of the season.

Spurs failed to make the most of their early dominance, though, as Eriksen scuffed wide from Kane's layoff before the England striker just couldn't reach Son's viscous in-swinging cross at the back post.

Pogba has been a figure of frustration all season for Jose Mourinho, who has often left the Frenchman on the sidelines.

Mourinho said Pogba had shown what he is capable of in Wednesday's 2-0 win at Bournemouth after being substituted just four days earlier in a shock 1-0 home defeat to West Brom that handed Manchester City the Premier League title.

And having showed the side of his game that Mourinho detests for Spurs' opener, Pogba demonstrated his combination of physical power and technical ability as he outmuscled Mousa Dembele before delivering a pin-point cross for Sanchez.

The Chilean has also been much-criticised since reportedly becoming the highest paid player in Premier League history when he moved from Arsenal in January.

However, Sanchez has a superb record at Wembley. His third United goal was his eighth in eight games at the home of English football for club and country.

Both sides were unfortunate to not take the lead in the dying moments of a captivating first 45 minutes as firstly Michel Vorm got fingertips to a deflected long-range strike from Pogba.

At the other end, Eric Dier then drove against the base of the post with David de Gea unmoved.

Kane had the first chance of the second period but saw his shot blocked behind by Chris Smalling as Spurs again started on the front foot.

But, once more, they were hit by a sucker punch when Sanchez's ball across the face of the area fell perfectly for Herrera arriving late from midfield and, despite going in the middle of the goal, his low effort beat Vorm, who was slow to react down to his right.

Eriksen came closest to a reply for Spurs with a long-range strike that flew just wide.

Spurs will likely seal their place in the Champions League for a third successive season in the coming weeks as Pochettino's proof that progress is being made.

However, with Spurs, only three defeats of 2018 now all coming at Wembley against the toughest of opposition in Juventus, Man City and now United, questions remain over Pochettino's ability to turn Tottenham into trophy winners.

Comments
Topics : Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur Dele Alli Ander Herrera Alexis Sánchez Football
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Spurs failed to make the most of their early dominance
  • Pogba has been a figure of frustration all season for Jose Mourinho
  • Spurs will most likely seal their place in the Champions League
Related Articles
FA Cup: Manchester United Give Jose Mourinho Selection Dilemma Ahead Of Tottenham Hotspurs Semis Clash
FA Cup: Manchester United Give Jose Mourinho Selection Dilemma Ahead Of Tottenham Hotspurs Semis Clash
Premier League: Chris Smalling, Romelu Lukaku Score As Manchester United Beat AFC Bournemouth 2-0
Premier League: Chris Smalling, Romelu Lukaku Score As Manchester United Beat AFC Bournemouth 2-0
Premier League: Jose Mourinho Slams Manchester United As They Hand Title To Manchester City
Premier League: Jose Mourinho Slams Manchester United As They Hand Title To Manchester City
Premier League: Manchester City Crowned Champions After Manchester United Defeat
Premier League: Manchester City Crowned Champions After Manchester United Defeat
Manchester City Were Offered Manchester United
Manchester City Were Offered Manchester United's Pogba In January, Says Pep Guardiola
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 33 28 3 2 87
2 Manchester United 34 23 5 6 74
3 Liverpool 35 20 11 4 71
4 Tottenham Hotspur 34 20 8 6 68
5 Chelsea 34 19 6 9 63
6 Arsenal 33 16 6 11 54
7 Burnley 34 14 10 10 52
8 Leicester City 34 11 11 12 44
9 Everton 34 11 9 14 42
10 Newcastle United 33 11 8 14 41
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.