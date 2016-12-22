 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football
Football

Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho Plays Down New Contract Reports

Updated: 22 December 2016 09:45 IST

Jose Mourinho, 53, signed a three-year contract when he succeeded Louis van Gaal as Manchester United manager in July.

Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho Plays Down New Contract Reports
Several newspapers reported Manchester United were already considering offering Jose Mourinho a new deal © AFP

London:

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho played down reports he is set to be offered a new contract in a television interview broadcast on Wednesday.

Mourinho, 53, signed a three-year contract when he succeeded Louis van Gaal as United manager in July.

Several British newspapers reported United were already considering offering Mourinho a new deal, but he said the stories were news to him.

"They didn't (offer a new contract) and I'm not expecting them to, because they gave me a three-year contract and were being super supportive," he told Sky Sports News.

"They always gave me the feeling three years was not the time I was going to stay and I got the feeling I was going to stay for more time.

"They know if one day they bring the contract I will sign, because I love it here."

Asked whether a mega-money move to the Chinese Super League might appeal to him, he said: "China money is attractive for everyone, but I love more my football at the highest level.

"I'm too young, 53, (have) too many years of football to go to a place like China. I want to stay in the place where it is most difficult to win."

United have been strongly linked with a January move for Benfica's Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof.

Mourinho refused to be drawn on the reports, but said he would not bring in more than one new player.

"Let's see what happens," he said. "If we buy a player we buy a player, but we are not buying two, three or four."

Out-of-favour pair Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay have both been linked with Everton.

But Mourinho said he was happy with his squad, adding: "If we open the door for someone to leave, it is not because we push him, but because he wants to leave."

Topics : Manchester United Football
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Mourinho played down reports he is set to be offered a new contract
  • Mourinho signed a three-year contract when he succeeded Louis van Gaal
  • Reports claim United are already considering offering Mourinho a new deal
Related Articles
Manchester United Have Lost Traditions- David Moyes
Manchester United Have Lost Traditions- David Moyes
Ex-Serviceman Jailed For Attempted Burglary of Wayne Rooney's House
Ex-Serviceman Jailed For Attempted Burglary of Wayne Rooney's House
Premier League: Perfect 10 for Chelsea, Manchester United Seal Late Win
Premier League: Perfect 10 for Chelsea, Manchester United Seal Late Win
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

ISL Standings

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Mumbai City FC 14 6 5 3 23
2 Kerala Blasters FC 14 6 4 4 22
3 Delhi Dynamos FC 14 5 6 3 21
4 Atlético de Kolkata 14 4 8 2 20
5 NorthEast United FC 14 5 3 6 18
6 FC Pune City 14 4 4 6 16
7 Chennaiyin FC 14 3 6 5 15
8 FC Goa 14 4 2 8 14
More»

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.