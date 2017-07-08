 
Manchester United Ink 'Deal' With Everton To Sign Romelu Lukaku

Updated: 08 July 2017 14:12 IST

Manchester United will now need to sort personal terms with the Belgian striker.

Romelu Lukaku scored 25 Premier League goals for Everton last season. © AFP

Belgian international striker Romelu Lukaku is set to join Manchester United for a reported 75million pounds (USD 97m, 85.5m euros), a record fee between British clubs, after the the 'Red Devils' announced on Saturday they had reached agreement with Everton. The 24-year-old's signing represents a coup for United and their manager Jose Mourinho as the latter's former club champions Chelsea had earmarked him as their top striking target for the close season. It brings Mourinho and Lukaku back together again as the Portuguese manager in his second spell as Chelsea manager had sold him to Everton in 2014 for 28million pounds.

United confirmed on Twitter agreement had been reached and said it was "delighted to announce a fee has been agreed with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku, subject to a medical and personal terms".

Topics : Manchester United Everton Belgium Romelu Lukaku Chelsea Jose Mourinho Football
Highlights
  • Manchester United on the brink of signing Lukaku
  • Manchester United agree deal with Everton to sign Lukaku
  • Lukaku scored 25 Premier League goals last season
