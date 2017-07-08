Manchester United Ink 'Deal' With Everton To Sign Romelu Lukaku

Belgian international striker Romelu Lukaku is set to join Manchester United for a reported 75million pounds (USD 97m, 85.5m euros), a record fee between British clubs, after the the 'Red Devils' announced on Saturday they had reached agreement with Everton. The 24-year-old's signing represents a coup for United and their manager Jose Mourinho as the latter's former club champions Chelsea had earmarked him as their top striking target for the close season. It brings Mourinho and Lukaku back together again as the Portuguese manager in his second spell as Chelsea manager had sold him to Everton in 2014 for 28million pounds.

#MUFC is delighted to announce a fee has been agreed with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku, subject to a medical & personal terms. pic.twitter.com/O7oQJWzYHo — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 8, 2017

A further announcement will be made in due course. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 8, 2017

United confirmed on Twitter agreement had been reached and said it was "delighted to announce a fee has been agreed with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku, subject to a medical and personal terms".