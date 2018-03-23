Manchester United Agree To Terminate Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Contract

Manchester United released Zlatan Ibrahimovic from the remainder of his contract on Thursday, freeing up the 36-year-old Swedish striker to complete an expected move to American side LA Galaxy. "Manchester United confirms that it has agreed to the termination of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract with immediate effect," United said in a statement. "Everyone at the club would like to thank Zlatan for his contribution to the team since his arrival and wishes him well for the future." Ibrahimovic had just a few months left on his deal at Old Trafford after agreeing a one-year extension to his contract in August.