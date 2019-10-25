Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch

Manchester City have the chance to exert some short-term pressure on runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool this weekend as Manchester United look to end their away day blues. Jurgen Klopp's side saw their long winning streak ended by a hungry United in a draw at Old Trafford last week but still have a comfortable six-point lead over second-placed City. Guardiola's defending champions can cut that gap to just three points, at least temporarily, if they beat Aston Villa at home on Saturday, while Liverpool have a trickier-looking tie against Spurs the following day. Frank Lampard's young Chelsea side travel to Burnley on the back of a six-match winning run in all competitions while third-placed Leicester visit Southampton on Friday. Manchester United will be desperate to put more distance between themselves and the relegation zone but travel to Norwich without an away win in the Premier League since February.

When is the Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League match will be played on October 26, 2019.

Where will the Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League match will be played?

The Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League match will be played at Etihad Stadium.

What time does the Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League match begin?

The Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League match will be played at 05:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League match can be live streamed on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)