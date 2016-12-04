 
Manchester City Star Yaya Toure Charged With Drink Driving

Updated: 04 December 2016 09:34 IST

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure was driving in Dagenham in east London at the time of the alleged offence on Monday evening.

Manchester City's Yaya Toure has been charged with drink driving. © AFP

London:

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has been charged with drink driving, police revealed on Saturday.

Toure was driving in Dagenham in east London at the time of the alleged offence on Monday evening.

The Metropolitan police said the 33-year-old was then charged on Tuesday with driving while his alcohol level was above the legal limit.

Toure, who has scored in City's win at Crystal Palace just days before the incident, has been bailed and is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on December 13.

"Yaya Toure, 33, of Macclesfield, Cheshire, was charged on Tuesday November 29 with a driving offence, namely driving a motor vehicle when alcohol levels (were) above the legal limit," a police statement confirmed.

"He will appear on bail at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, December 13. The charge follows a stop of a car in Dagenham at around 11pm on Monday, November 28."

Despite the controversy, the Ivory Coast international played in City's 3-1 defeat against Premier League title rivals Chelsea at Eastlands on Saturday.

Toure has spoken about being a devout Muslim and once claimed he couldn't accept a bottle of champagne as a man of the match award due to his religious beliefs.

He was recently recalled to the City squad after being exiled by boss Pep Guardiola at the start of the season.

Topics : Manchester City English Premier League Football
Highlights
  • Yaya Toure plays for Premier League club Manchester City
  • He is from Ivory Coast
  • He has 102 caps for Ivory Coast
