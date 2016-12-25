 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football
Football

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola rates Lionel Messi higher than Cristiano Ronaldo

Updated: 25 December 2016 20:59 IST

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has put Argentine Lionel Messi ahead of Portuguese rival Cristiano Ronaldo, adding there cannot be any doubt on the long-standing debate.

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola rates Lionel Messi higher than Cristiano Ronaldo
Pep Guardiola rated Lionel Messi ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in football © AFP

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has put Argentine Lionel Messi ahead of Portuguese rival Cristiano Ronaldo, adding there cannot be any doubt on the long-standing debate.

Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or award on the back of a stellar year which included winning the Champions League and European Championships, but Guardiola said the Real Madrid star still has some way to go to match his FC Barcelona counterpart.

"Messi is the best, he is definitely the best," the Manchester City manager on Sunday told a news conference here ahead of the English Premier League (EPL) clash against Hull City on Monday.

"He knows how to play, score and make the other players play. He is always there.

"With all the respect to all the players, first to Cristiano Ronaldo -- congratulations to him for the award -- I think Messi is on another level," Guardiola was quoted as saying by ESPNFC.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique also backed Messi recently, dismissing the obsession with "golden melons" and said it was "ridiculous" to compare Messi with other players.

Topics : Lionel Andres Messi Cristiano Ronaldo Dos Santos Aveiro Football
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Pep Guardiola rated Messi ahead of Ronaldo
  • Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or award last week
  • Barcelona manager Luis Enrique also backed Messi recently
Related Articles
Barcelona Ready to Make Lionel Messi Best Paid, Says President
Barcelona Ready to Make Lionel Messi Best Paid, Says President
Luis Suarez Double, Lionel Messi Magic Hands Barcelona Derby Delight
Luis Suarez Double, Lionel Messi Magic Hands Barcelona Derby Delight
Lionel Messi to Marry Long Time Girlfriend Antonella Roccuzzo: Reports
Lionel Messi to Marry Long Time Girlfriend Antonella Roccuzzo: Reports
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

ISL Standings

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Mumbai City FC 14 6 5 3 23
2 Kerala Blasters FC 14 6 4 4 22
3 Delhi Dynamos FC 14 5 6 3 21
4 Atlético de Kolkata 14 4 8 2 20
5 NorthEast United FC 14 5 3 6 18
6 FC Pune City 14 4 4 6 16
7 Chennaiyin FC 14 3 6 5 15
8 FC Goa 14 4 2 8 14
More»

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.