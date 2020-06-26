Liverpool were crowned Premier League 2019-20 champions late on Thursday as Chelsea defeated second-placed Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge. Liverpool got the title with seven games to spare in the league, a Premier League record. Social media was abuzz after Jurgen Klopp's team ended the club's 30-year long wait to win the title. Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene took to Twitter to congratulate a "well deserved" win for Liverpool. "Congratulations @LFC for winning @premierleague title few of my friends it's a long Waite but well deserved," Jayawardene tweeted.

While fans appreciated Jayawardene's words for Liverpool, Kevin Pietersen, who tried to troll the newly crowned Premier League champions, was heavily trolled for his tweet on Liverpool clinching the title.

Liverpool winning the PL couldn't have come at a better time - when there's no crowds & zero interest!

"Liverpool winning the PL couldn't have come at a better time - when there's no crowds & zero interest," Pietersen wrote on Twitter.

Soon after Pietersen's tweet, fans came in numbers to troll the former England batsman for his views on Liverpool's record-breaking feat in Premier League.

"Pump your brakes, pal," a fan said while sharing a picture of the all titles that Liverpool have won.

A fan reminded Pietersen about England's 2019 World Cup win that came thanks to superior boundary count rule after the final went into a Super Over which too ended in a tie.

"England's world cup win couldn't come at a better time - when the umpire made a blunder and a rule so ridiculous it had to be changed after the match. It'll be remembered as "because of the stupid rule" world cup win," a fan wrote.

"A bit like KP captaining england......woops," another user one said.

In the ongoing Premier League season, Liverpool have won 28 games out of 31.

Liverpool have clinched the title earlier than any other Premier League champions, breaking the previous record of five games left shared by Manchester City and Manchester United.

(With AFP inputs)