Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas "Not Sure" Ligue 1 Season Is Over

Updated: 29 April 2020 09:35 IST

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas feels that more league matches could still be played, with even a series of play-offs to decide European places and relegation a possibility.

Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas "Not Sure" Ligue 1 Season Is Over
Jean-Michel Aulas suggested that the next season could be postponed until September 15. © Twitter

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas on Tuesday said that he was "not sure" the Ligue 1 season would be cancelled, despite French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe saying that professional football could not be played in the country until September. Earlier on Tuesday, Philippe said that the "2019-20 professional sports leagues, notably football, cannot restart".

However, France's sports ministry told AFP after the speech that sports fixtures could not take place even behind closed doors before the end of July, leaving open the possibility that some matches could still be played in August.

Aulas thinks more league matches could still be played, with even a series of play-offs to decide European places and relegation a possibility.

"Does this mean the championship is over? I'm not sure," the often outspoken Aulas told AFP.

"Since the championship is not finished, I think that it's necessary to do everything to find an alternative solution, by playing a certain number of play-offs during the month of August or postponing next season until September 15."

Lyon sit seventh in the Ligue 1 table, 10 points adrift of the Champions League qualification spots held by runaway leaders Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille and Rennes.

European football's governing body UEFA last week said that countries completing their domestic leagues remained "the ideal scenario" and urged leagues to find ways of restarting "with a different format", possibly play-offs.

The French league is due to meet on Thursday to discuss the effects of Philippe's announcement.

"UEFA wants the competitions to end. They would have liked the championships to end at the beginning of August," added Aulas.

"I think we will have to wait a little more for the league which will meet the end of the week... which will be able to decide on the final end of the 2019-2020 season."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Lyon president said that he is not sure that the Ligue 1 season is over
  • He suggested that a series of play-offs could be played
  • French PM had said 2019-20 professional sports leagues cannot restart
Related Articles
"Important Economic Driver": La Liga Chief Wants Football To Resume Soon
"Important Economic Driver": La Liga Chief Wants Football To Resume Soon
Swiss To Try PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Ex-FIFA No.2 Jerome Valcke In September
Swiss To Try PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Ex-FIFA No.2 Jerome Valcke In September
French Football, Rugby Seasons Off Until September, Says French PM
French Football, Rugby Seasons Off Until September, Says French PM
Bundesliga Could Return By "Middle Or End Of May", Say Germanys Sports Ministers
Bundesliga Could Return By "Middle Or End Of May", Say Germany's Sports Ministers
Michael Robinson, Former Liverpool Striker, Dies At 61
Michael Robinson, Former Liverpool Striker, Dies At 61
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.